Tom Brady reveals his three Valentines in sweet photos – can you guess who?

Tom Brady has not one, not two, but three sweethearts this Valentine's Day, his children of course!

The retired NFL star is dedicating this love day to sons Jack, 16, and Benjamin Rein, 14, plus daughter Vivian Lake, 11, and shared sweet photos of the three in their honor.

This marks the father-of-three's second Valentine's Day since his unexpected split from Gisele Bündchen; the former couple divorced in October of 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

In honor of Valentine's Day, Tom took to Instagram with a tribute for each of his Valentines, first sharing a photo to Instagram Stories in which all three are hugging one another. On it, he wrote: "I [love] my Forever Valentine's."

He next shared an individual photo of his eldest Jack, who he shares with Bridget Moynahan, and wrote: "Love you Jack," next to a string of red heart emojis, followed by a photo of Benjamin – wearing a football jersey with 12, Tom's number with both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – adding: "And you too Benny."

Last but certainly not least, he shared a photo of Vivian – who is Gisele's double – and wrote: "And of course you Vivi," capping the posts off with: "HVD to you all."

© Instagram Tom declared his kids his forever Valentines

Tom's youngest Benjamin and Vivian both recently celebrated their birthdays three days apart from each other, the latter on December 5 and her older brother on December 8.

The former quarterback took to Instagram to pay tribute to both, along with recent photos of them. For Vivian, he wrote: "Happy 11th birthday to the sweetest little angel in my life!" adding: "Watching you grow into the amazing person you are brings me so much joy. You are always a bright star to all of us."

© Instagram Benjamin uses his dad's signature number for football

He concluded: "Keep shining girlie girl, and never stop being the special, unique person you are. I love you to the moon and back!"

Just three days later, he followed suit for Benjamin, writing: "My son Benny, can you believe it? Fourteen years old already! It seems like yesterday you were running around in your superhero cape, and now you're definitely a superhero to me."

© Instagram Vivian looks just like her mom

He went on: "You've grown so much, and not just in height (seriously, watch out @gronk). You've grown in kindness, smarts, and all-around awesomeness. Your ability to make people laugh, your knack for solving problems, and your endless debating skills make you a force to be reckoned with.

"We love you so much. You are a blessing to us all and we adore you!"

