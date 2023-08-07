Zara and Mike Tindall's children splash around in waterproof bear suits - photos

It was a right royal affair at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park on Saturday, as Zara and Mike Tindall soaked up the summer with their three children, Mia, nine, Lena, five, and Lucas, two.

The annual festival, which is held on the Princess Royal's Gatcombe Park estate, was also attended by Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence. In adorable photographs captured from the weekend, Zara and Mike's children were seen enjoying carnival games, eating ice cream and supporting their mum as she competed on her horse 'Class Affair' in the dressage phase of the equestrian event.

Adorably, the Tindall children were all dressed in matching camo puddlesuits by Toastie - perfect for guarding against the unpredictable British weather.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock The royal tot donned a Toastie puddlesuit

Toastie writes that their £79 'Camo Lead Print Puddlesuit' has been "sustainably produced with a peach-soft touch outer shell made from recycled P.E.T plastic bottles and breathable Aertex lining," making their waterproof outerwear a planet-friendly choice.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Lena Tindall, Zara Tindall and Lucas Tindall play 'hook a duck' as they attend day 2 of the 2023 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park

The green all-in-one suits also come with bear hoods, adorned with charming ears to keep the little ones entertained. The Tindall trio looked like triplets in their matching outfits with their icy blonde hair, adorable! Keep scrolling to see more photos from their day...

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Lucas looked adorable in his camo puddlesuit

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Zara and Lucas shared several sweet moments during the day

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Lucas was seen enjoying his day out

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Lucas got his ice cream all over his face!

Sadly, the royals' fun came to an end on Saturday night after The Festival of British Eventing was forced to be called off on Sunday due to wet weather affecting the safety of the fields.

On Saturday night, it issued a statement, which read: "It is with deep sadness and regret that, despite great efforts from the organising team, the decision has been made to abandon the Festival of British Eventing. This is especially disappointing that it happened during the event’s 40th anniversary.

"The adverse weather experienced at Gatcombe today has made the site unsafe for the event to continue for all our competitors (human and equine) as well as the many thousands of spectators that were due on site tomorrow. Safety for all is our main priority."