Mike Tindall reveals 'awkward' division at home with daughter Mia

It can be very tricky when members of your family support different sports teams, and that dilemma is present in one royal household.

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall, 42, and her retired rugby player husband Mike Tindall, 45, are currently in this very predicament with their eldest daughter Mia, age 10, and we sympathise.

Speaking to Telegraph Sport, Mike revealed that his daughter Lena, five, plays rugby and both his daughters like to watch on TV, including last year's World Cup tournament. However, while Mike previously played for England, it seems Mia supports a different nation as well.

He shared: "Mia has a kinship with Australia and so she cheers for Australia as well, which is slightly awkward when Australia are playing England, but they do watch."

Oh dear, we bet that gets a bit tricky!

The Tindalls are known for their affinity with Australia, having met in a Sydney bar during the 2003 Rugby World Cup where Mike was set to play, while the equestrian was on a gap year with friends.

In an interview with Australian TV programme, 60 Minutes, Zara explained how Yorkshire-born Mike was drowning his sorrows after being dropped from the England squad before the semi-finals. "It kind of went from there," she revealed.

Nowadays, the Tindalls spend the beginning of the year on the sunny continent due to their roles as brand ambassadors for Magic Millions, a thoroughbred racehorse auction house.

The Telegraph interview also revealed how Zara and Mike's youngest child Lucas has watched rugby on TV since he was born in 2021, with the first match he saw being a 1996 Bath versus Wigan game.

"He was 20 minutes old when he watched that," divulged Mike.

The royal father-of-three is known for his 17-year stint as a professional rugby star. He had rugby in his blood – his dad captained Otley and his three uncles also played for the team – and began playing the sport aged seven at school.

When he turned 18, he was snapped up by England Schools and went on a seven-week tour of Australia. He then deferred his place to study at Durham University for a year to take up the offer of a place in Bath's rugby squad, but he never made it to Durham.

Two years later he proudly made his debut in the England team, soon becoming a regular fixture at both club and international level. Mike retired from the sport at age 35.