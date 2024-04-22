Tom Cruise pictured partying during daughter Suri Cruise's 18th birthday weekend

Tom Cruise is a father-of-three and on April 18th, his youngest daughter Suri Cruise turned 18.

The Mission Impossible star shares Suri with his ex-wife, Katie Holmes, and the birthday girl was pictured looking happy as she walked around New York City with a friend, while clutching onto a birthday present.

Suri is thought to have celebrated more over the weekend with her mom, while Tom was pictured in London at another milestone birthday party.

Tom was one of the many celebrity guests at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday, which was held at Oswald's.

Other well-known faces in attendance included Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek and Marc Anthony. The Spice Girls also reunited, with Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel B and Mel C posing with the birthday girl.

Tom Cruise at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party

Tom was all smiles in a number of photos posted on the night, looking smart in a tuxedo. As well as Suri, Tom is also father to adopted grown-up children, Isabella 'Bella', 31, and Connor, 29, who he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman.

Bella lives in London and has a close relationship with her dad, having been spotted out showing her support for him on numerous occasions by wearing various Top Gun T-shirts, a nod to her dad's film.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Tom Cruise leaving Victoria Beckham's party in London

None of Tom's children have spoken out about their relationship with their dad in recent years and the actor is incredibly private when it comes to his personal life.

When Suri was younger, however, she was in the public eye a lot more. She was born in Los Angeles where she was raised for the first few years of her life, before her parents' separation in 2012. She then relocated with her mom Katie to New York City.

© BrosNYC / BACKGRID Suri Cruise pictured celebrating her 18th birthday in NYC

Katie has raised Suri to be incredibly down-to-earth and the pair have a close relationship. It's clear that Suri has developed her parents' talents for performing, and showcased her incredible singing voice back in 2022.

Suri was heard singing the opening credits of Katie's film, Alone Together, when she was just 15. She sang a pitch-perfect rendition of Blue Moon, and her mom was more than proud.

© James Devaney Suri Cruise has grown up in New York City with her mom Katie Holmes

Chatting to Yahoo! Entertainment about her daughter's role in the movie, she said: "She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing. "That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing'."

The mom-of-one was asked why she chose Suri for the job and she said: "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."

In 2022, Katie gave another rare snippet into her relationship with Suri, telling InStyle: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it."

