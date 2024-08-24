Steve Jones shares emotional insight into 'superhero' wife Phylicia Jackson's fertility journey

Steve Jones has been a regular face presenting TV shows such as This Morning and The X Factor USA since the early 2000s.

But in a recent installment of Lily Allen's Miss Me? podcast, the Welsh TV star, 47, offered the 'Smile' singer a rare insight into his family life with his wife of 10 years, Phylicia Jackson.

Specifically, the former T4 star opened up about his wife's tough fertility journey. "She essentially has had endometriosis her entire adult life," Steve revealed to the 'Not Fair' singer, explaining that she has had operations related to the condition before and throughout their relationship.

The NHS defines endometriosis as a "condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes."

Phylicia's condition has affected her ovaries and fallopian tubes and she has undergone eight invasive surgeries thus far. She has been taken to the hospital several times by her husband to "find respite from the pain".

"It's absolutely brutal to watch someone you love go through that," the Weekend Kitchen host admitted.

"She's been through so much, it's just absolutely crazy what she's put her body through, how she's handled it with such dignity and stoicism," the podcast guest said of his wife.

He continued, speaking about the side effects of endometriosis which his wife has encountered. "These surgeries over time can lessen your chances of having kids, and that's what's happened to us, the Transmission host shared.

He added: "What she put her body through in the pursuit of trying to start a family, I would not wish it on anybody. But my take is that she's a superhero. Not like the dumb [expletive] in the movies, like an actual legitimate superhero."

Steve went on to say that he loves his wife with or without kids, highlighting that there are 1.5 million women with endometriosis in the UK. "If this was a problem men faced, it would be fixed by now," he concluded.

Phylicia is now pursuing treatment under a specialist doctor at Cedars-Sinai, a hospital that often treats celebrities in Los Angeles.

Steve and American model Phylicia fell in love in 2011, meeting on the set of The X Factor USA. They tied the knot three years later in a pared-back ceremony at Mayfair Library in central London.

Upon marriage, the TV presenter added his new wife's surname to his own, claiming that he was keen to differentiate as he felt Jones was too common of a surname.