Lea Michele gives birth to second baby with husband Zandy Reich - see the adorable pics!

Lea Michele is over the moon as she and her husband, Zandy Reich, welcome their second child—a beautiful baby girl named Emery Sol Reich!

The former Glee star, 37, shared the joyous news with her fans on Sunday, posting a heartwarming photo on Instagram that captured the moment her growing family gathered to touch their newest member’s tiny feet.

"Our hearts are so full," Lea lovingly captioned the post, revealing the name of their little bundle of joy, Emery.

Lea has been delighting her followers with updates throughout her pregnancy journey, and fans have eagerly awaited the arrival of her daughter since she first announced her pregnancy in March.

The actress made the big reveal in a charming Instagram slideshow, where she proudly displayed her growing baby bump. “Mommy, Daddy, and Ever are overjoyed,” Lea captioned the post, referring to their three-year-old son, Ever.

In May, Lea gave fans another sweet update by posting a tender photo of her blossoming belly alongside a bouquet of pink flowers, hinting at the baby's gender.

She wrote, “The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama… and carrying my daughter.” The post was met with an outpouring of love and excitement from her fans, who couldn’t wait to see the newest addition to the Reich family.

Lea and Zandy’s journey to parenthood has been one filled with both joy and challenges. The Broadway star became a mom for the first time in August 2020, when she gave birth to their son, Ever.

The experience was nothing short of magical for Lea, who has always dreamed of having a family. However, the road to expanding their family wasn’t without its difficulties.

In a candid moment shared on her Instagram Stories two years after Ever’s birth, Lea opened up about the challenges she and Zandy faced while trying to have another child.

"We certainly hope [to have another]," she wrote, acknowledging the heartbreaks they had already endured along the way.

Lea has never shied away from being transparent about her struggles with fertility, which has endeared her to many. In an emotional conversation with Katherine Schwarzenegger on the BDA Baby podcast in March 2021, Lea spoke openly about her battle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and the fear she experienced during her pregnancy with Ever.

She recalled the anxiety she felt after receiving “complicated” results from a 20-week anatomy scan and how relieved she was to find out “very late” that Ever was healthy.

Through it all, Lea has had the unwavering support of her husband, Zandy, by her side. The couple’s love story began in 2017 when they started dating, and it wasn’t long before Zandy decided he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Lea.

In 2018, he got down on one knee and proposed, and the couple exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony in Napa, California, in March 2019.