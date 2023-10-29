Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gogglebox star Ellie Warner melts hearts with rare photos of boyfriend and baby son Ezra - and fans are obsessed

The Gogglebox star shares baby Ezra with her boyfriend Nat Eddleston

The Gogglebox star shares baby Ezra with her boyfriend Nat Eddleston

Phoebe Tatham
Gogglebox star Ellie Warnermelted hearts at the weekend with a string of new photos featuring her rarely seen boyfriend Nat Eddleston and their adorable baby boy, Ezra.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ellie, 32, shared a glimpse inside the family of three's autumnal afternoon complete with pumpkins galore and wholesome walking.

baby dressed in pumpkin outfit © Instagram
Little Ezra looked so precious in his pumpkin outfit

For the outdoor adventure, Ellie dressed her tiny tot in the most adorable Halloween-themed outfit. Embracing spooky season, the doting mother opted for a bright, orange pumpkin baby romper and a matching orange hat complete with a green stem.

Little Ezra, whom Ellie welcomed in June, looked so precious in his colourful outfit as he posed atop a pumpkin and later flashed a huge, cheeky smile whilst perched on a hay bale.

nat eddleston holding baby © Instagram
Nat looked every inch the doting father

Elsewhere, Ellie included a sweet snapshot of her boyfriend Nat with little Ezra in tow. The father-son duo looked so adorable as they beamed for the camera inside a charming barn.

In a separate selfie, meanwhile, Ellie appeared to be in high spirits as she enjoyed a bonding moment with her bundle of joy. Layering up, the mother-of-one donned a cosy, green parka and a knitted beanie. She accessorised with a pair of silver hoop earrings and some stylish silver glasses.

"Cutest pumpkin in the patch [pumpkin emoji and orange love heart]," Ellie wrote in her caption.

woman walking with baby © Instagram
Ellie welcomed her bundle of joy earlier this year

The TV star's fans and friends went wild in the comment section, with one writing: "Beautiful photos of you all & great to see Nat looking so well," while another chimed in: "The pumpkin hat has just gotta be done hasn't it!"

A third remarked: "He's getting so big! Gorgeous boy," followed by a red love heart, and a fourth sweetly added: "Ezra is the cutest [little] pumpkin."

Ellie and her boyfriend Nat shared their exciting baby news on Instagram back in June with the sweetest photo of Ezra fast asleep beneath a mustard blanket.

At the time, Ellie gushed: "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son."

WATCH: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner introduces her newborn son

It's been a whirlwind year for the couple. Back in March 2022, Nat was left in a critical condition after he was struck by a car in Halton, Cheshire.

At the time, West Yorkshire Police confirmed the incident involved a white Seat Leon, and stated it was "a serious road traffic collision" with a pedestrian suffering "serious injuries" which included a broken neck and two collapsed lungs.

ellie and boyfriend Nat on holiday © Instagram
Nat was involved in a horror car crash in 2022

Two months after the tragic accident, Ellie was quick to share an uplifting update, giving fans a glimpse inside her boyfriend's recovery.

Ahead of her Gogglebox return, she penned: "Looking forward to getting back on your screens tonight! Thank you for all the well wishes, we are really grateful that things are getting back to normal."

