Ellie Warner melts hearts with rare photos of boyfriend and baby son Ezra - and fans are obsessed

Gogglebox star Ellie Warnermelted hearts at the weekend with a string of new photos featuring her rarely seen boyfriend Nat Eddleston and their adorable baby boy, Ezra.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ellie, 32, shared a glimpse inside the family of three's autumnal afternoon complete with pumpkins galore and wholesome walking.

© Instagram Little Ezra looked so precious in his pumpkin outfit

For the outdoor adventure, Ellie dressed her tiny tot in the most adorable Halloween-themed outfit. Embracing spooky season, the doting mother opted for a bright, orange pumpkin baby romper and a matching orange hat complete with a green stem.

Little Ezra, whom Ellie welcomed in June, looked so precious in his colourful outfit as he posed atop a pumpkin and later flashed a huge, cheeky smile whilst perched on a hay bale.

© Instagram Nat looked every inch the doting father

Elsewhere, Ellie included a sweet snapshot of her boyfriend Nat with little Ezra in tow. The father-son duo looked so adorable as they beamed for the camera inside a charming barn.

In a separate selfie, meanwhile, Ellie appeared to be in high spirits as she enjoyed a bonding moment with her bundle of joy. Layering up, the mother-of-one donned a cosy, green parka and a knitted beanie. She accessorised with a pair of silver hoop earrings and some stylish silver glasses.

"Cutest pumpkin in the patch [pumpkin emoji and orange love heart]," Ellie wrote in her caption.

© Instagram Ellie welcomed her bundle of joy earlier this year

The TV star's fans and friends went wild in the comment section, with one writing: "Beautiful photos of you all & great to see Nat looking so well," while another chimed in: "The pumpkin hat has just gotta be done hasn't it!"

A third remarked: "He's getting so big! Gorgeous boy," followed by a red love heart, and a fourth sweetly added: "Ezra is the cutest [little] pumpkin."

Ellie and her boyfriend Nat shared their exciting baby news on Instagram back in June with the sweetest photo of Ezra fast asleep beneath a mustard blanket.

At the time, Ellie gushed: "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son."

WATCH: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner introduces her newborn son

It's been a whirlwind year for the couple. Back in March 2022, Nat was left in a critical condition after he was struck by a car in Halton, Cheshire.

At the time, West Yorkshire Police confirmed the incident involved a white Seat Leon, and stated it was "a serious road traffic collision" with a pedestrian suffering "serious injuries" which included a broken neck and two collapsed lungs.

© Instagram Nat was involved in a horror car crash in 2022

Two months after the tragic accident, Ellie was quick to share an uplifting update, giving fans a glimpse inside her boyfriend's recovery.

Ahead of her Gogglebox return, she penned: "Looking forward to getting back on your screens tonight! Thank you for all the well wishes, we are really grateful that things are getting back to normal."