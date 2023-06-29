Scarlett Moffatt flooded with messages after welcoming first child

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt has welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend Scott Dobinson.

The 32-year-old presenter shared her joyous baby news via Instagram on Thursday, opting to post two heartwarming photos of her tiny tot called Jude.

© Instagram The TV star with her baby boy Jude

In the sweet snaps, a beaming Scarlett is pictured cradling her bundle of joy in hospital, whilst her boyfriend Scott looks on with pride.

Captioning the photos, Scarlett shared her baby boy's adorable moniker "Jude Xavier Dobinson," before gushing: "My darling boy I can't stop crying looking at you as I can't quite believe you're mine. You wanted to meet us early at just 35 weeks."

© Instagram Scarlett melted hearts with her sweet baby photos

She went on to say: "Me & your daddy love you so much that I can't even put this feeling into words. Our heart and soul feels complete & ready to burst. I will forever and always be grateful to be your mammy.

"I Can't thank @scottdobby enough & to the midwife's Helen & Charlotte & all of the NHS team at Durham Hospital. You will all forever hold a special place in my heart for looking after us all with such compassion. Let the baby bubble commence."

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on the couple, with one writing: "Huge congratulations wonderful ones, so happy for you all," while a second remarked: "Congratulations to you both. Welcome to the world little man."

© Instagram The couple welcomed their first child

A third sweetly commented: "Congratulations beautiful name and [you're] positively glowing," and a fourth added: "Congratulations… He is gorgeous, enjoy every single moment of this special time."

Lovebirds Scarlett and Scott announced their exciting pregnancy news back in February. They shared a photo from their baby scan with Scarlett's pet chihuahua sitting next to it, wearing a bib that read: "I'm going to be a big sister."

WATCH: Scarlett Moffatt confirms first pregnancy in sweet video

In her caption, the presenter wrote: "It truly feels like a dream writing this caption. Me & Scott are on cloud nine & we are so happy that we get to share this moment with you all."

She added: "You are so loved already little one. Baby Dobinson coming soon."

© Instagram The star announced her pregnancy at the start of 2023

And in March, the former Gogglebox star delighted fans with the sweetest gender reveal which showed the star posing alongside a rose-topped cake. The clip transitioned from black and white to colour, revealing a bright blue cake in the process!

Scarlett noted in her caption: "In the great words of the Beatles… 'Here comes the SON' Picture the scene, me & Scott go to find out if we are having a little boy or girl. We decide we are going to open the envelope at home just the two of us, well we only made it to the first set of traffic lights before we opened it up.

© Getty Scarlett on the red carpet at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards

"Lots of happy tears and excitement and then we rushed to tell both our sets of parents and my nanny and auntie Kirsty. It wasn't a reveal party but it was very us and we wouldn't have had it any other way #herecomesthesun."