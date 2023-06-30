Gogglebox's Ellie Warner flooded with support after painful breastfeeding admission

The Channel 4 star was given helpful advice by her fellow Instagram mums

Gogglebox favourite Ellie Warner has been inundated with support from her fellow mums after revealing she was finding breastfeeding her newborn baby difficult.

The Channel 4 favourite, who recently welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Nat Eddleston, took to Instagram to share a relatable breastfeeding photo of her little boy. Baby Ezra was seen latched on to Ellie as the smiling mum put on a brave face despite suffering from mastitis.

© Instagram Gogglebox star Ellie Warner revealed she was suffering from mastitis while breastfeeding baby Ezra

She penned: "Today at the sling library! Can’t wait to take it out for a test drive. got a bit of mastitis but it’s getting better now thank god."

Ellie was inundated with messages from mums who have been in a similar boat, with dozens of people recommending she stuff cold cabbage leaves in her bra to alleviate the pain.

© Instagram Ellie with her sister Izzi Warner and baby son Ezra

One mum shared: "Cold cabbage leaves work wonders, warm flannels and hand express to realise pressure helps! What a beautiful natural photo."

Another penned: "Yes Ellie. You’re doing ace! I second the cabbage leaves - the relief!", while a third echoed: "You are doing so great super mummy."

What is mastitis? Mastitis is most common in breastfeeding women. The NHS defines mastitis as your breast becoming "swollen, hot and painful". It does not typically need medical treatment. Symptoms of mastitis include: A swollen breast area that can feel hot and painful to touch

A breast lump or a hard area on your breast

A burning pain in your breast – this may only occur while breastfeeding

Nipple discharge

Flu-like symptoms may occur in some cases Remedies for mastitis include: Continuing to breastfeed your baby as normal if possible

Applying a cold compress or a cloth soaked in warm water to alleviate pain and encourage milk flow

Resting and drinking fluids

You may wish to take painkillers to reduce pain or a high temperature

Seeking advice from your midwife or health visitor

Ellie announced the birth of her son via an episode of Gogglebox. The hairdresser introduced little Ezra while sitting on her colourful sofa before handing him over to her sister Izzi Warner for a cuddle.

Watch the sweet moment in the video below...

WATCH: Ellie Warner introduces newborn son to fans

She also shared a photograph of her son wrapped in a blanket on her Instagram account, writing in the caption: "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much, son."

The reality star pregnancy wasn't completely smooth sailing, however. In one episode of the hit Channel 4 show. Ellie revealed that she had been diagnosed with gestational diabetes. "Alan Sugar is my only sugar fix now I have got gestational diabetes," she joked.

© Instagram Ellie had a water birth supported by partner Nat

Gogglebox has been blessed with lots of happy baby news this summer since fan favourite TV watcher Pete Sandiford also dropped the bombshell that he and wife Paige had quietly welcomed their second child.

His baby daughter Eva also made her debut on the programme, and fans were moved by the adorable insight into Pete's parenting.