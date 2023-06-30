Gogglebox's Ellie Warner flooded with support after painful breastfeeding admission

Gogglebox favourite Ellie Warner has been inundated with support from her fellow mums after revealing she was finding breastfeeding her newborn baby difficult.
The Channel 4 favourite, who recently welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Nat Eddleston, took to Instagram to share a relatable breastfeeding photo of her little boy. Baby Ezra was seen latched on to Ellie as the smiling mum put on a brave face despite suffering from mastitis.
She penned: "Today at the sling library! Can’t wait to take it out for a test drive. got a bit of mastitis but it’s getting better now thank god."
Ellie was inundated with messages from mums who have been in a similar boat, with dozens of people recommending she stuff cold cabbage leaves in her bra to alleviate the pain.
One mum shared: "Cold cabbage leaves work wonders, warm flannels and hand express to realise pressure helps! What a beautiful natural photo."
Another penned: "Yes Ellie. You’re doing ace! I second the cabbage leaves - the relief!", while a third echoed: "You are doing so great super mummy."
Ellie announced the birth of her son via an episode of Gogglebox. The hairdresser introduced little Ezra while sitting on her colourful sofa before handing him over to her sister Izzi Warner for a cuddle.
She also shared a photograph of her son wrapped in a blanket on her Instagram account, writing in the caption: "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much, son."
The reality star pregnancy wasn't completely smooth sailing, however. In one episode of the hit Channel 4 show. Ellie revealed that she had been diagnosed with gestational diabetes. "Alan Sugar is my only sugar fix now I have got gestational diabetes," she joked.
Gogglebox has been blessed with lots of happy baby news this summer since fan favourite TV watcher Pete Sandiford also dropped the bombshell that he and wife Paige had quietly welcomed their second child.
His baby daughter Eva also made her debut on the programme, and fans were moved by the adorable insight into Pete's parenting.