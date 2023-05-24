Uma Thurman's lookalike daughter Maya Hawke steals the limelight in green princess gown

Uma Thurman’s lookalike daughter Maya Hawke stole the limelight at the premiere of "Asteroid City" during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old actress, born to the illustrious pairing of Uma and Ethan Hawke, turned heads in a stylish green strapless gown complete with a flared skirt.

The Stranger Things star amplified the vibrancy of her ensemble with striking turquoise gloves, and a pair of white latex boots added an edgy flair to her look.

Maya’s hairstyle, reminiscent of vintage glam, saw her ash blonde locks styled into a light bouffant with a neatly slicked-down fringe.

MORE: Do Revenge viewers saying same thing about new Netflix comedy film

Known for her singing prowess, Maya showcased a striking makeup look that was impossible to ignore.

Her eyes were dramatically adorned with a smokey black that faded into a sparkling white, making for a captivating contrast. Opting for a minimalist approach for the lips, she seemed to have refrained from adding any lipstick, letting her eye makeup steal the limelight.

Drawing the onlookers' attention to her slender neck and cleavage, the Do Revenge actress chose a dazzling diamond choker necklace as her statement piece, accompanied by dainty pearl earrings for a touch of elegance.

Hollywood's captivating young talent, slated to feature in an upcoming movie by Wes Anderson, exuded joy and confidence as she struck several poses on the red carpet.

She was photographed alongside her co-star Adrien Brody and his glamorous partner, Hope Davis.

MORE: Fate: The Winx Saga showrunner opens up about show's future beyond season two

MORE: Ginny and Georgia season two release date teased by showrunner - and it's so soon

A sweet moment was also captured with British star Rupert Friend, as they embraced upon arrival at the movie premiere.

Adding a playful element to the prestigious event, the duo were seen mimicking a gala dance on the red carpet, pirouetting in jest.

Maya also posed alongside Hollywood luminary Rita Wilson, who attended the event with her celebrated husband, Tom Hanks.

This singer-songwriter has been making waves in the music industry as well, with her 2020 album "Blush" and last year's release, "Moss," garnering appreciative responses.

Maya with Uma

In a 2022 interview with As If Magazine, Maya delved into the inspiration behind her second album, hinting at a theme of 'inner light.' "Interestingly, I wasn't conscious about the theme until I finished it. I have lines about swallowing the moon and glowing in the dark - I'm trying to express the importance of the light inside of you," she elaborated.

While she's made a significant mark with her portrayal of Robin Buckley on the Netflix sensation "Stranger Things," music has been a steadfast part of Maya's life. As she revealed, her father, Ethan Hawke, a 'wonderful musician and lover of music,' nurtured her passion for music.

Maya with her dad Ethan

Released during the heart of the coronavirus pandemic in August 2020, her first album, "Blush," comprises 12 original songs, aligning with the 'folk rock' genre.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.