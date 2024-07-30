Dick and Angel Strawbridge's children Arthur and Dorothy look so tall in precious family photos

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have shared a wholesome family update from their visit to the UK.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the couple uploaded a string of family pictures, including a joyful snapshot of the duo posing with their two children Arthur, 11, and Dorothy, ten.

© Instagram The Strawbridge family visited Blenheim Palace

In one picture, the quartet could be seen posing in front of Blenheim Palace, whilst a second showed the family getting stuck in at The Game Fair – an annual event where visitors can enjoy a plethora of activities including fly fishing, falconry and cooking.

Captioning their update, Dick, 64, and Angel, 46, wrote: "Hello to you on this marvellous Monday!! It's been a fun filled weekend at The Game Fair at Blenheim Palace! What a place!!!

© Instagram Arthur looked so tall as he towered over his mother Angel

"So many hugs and hellos…delicious food by James Martin…a cookery demonstration with the entire family…not hectic at all (cough) and our children even got to shoot some clays!"

They finished by adding: "It's been magical! Thanks to everyone involved and everyone we met! Until the next time."

Fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "How tall Arthur is," while a second chimed in: " Beautiful family... children so grown up!" and a third noted: "Wonderful photos and seems like it was another fantastic event for you all to be involved in."

© Instagram Dick and Angel share two children together

The Escape to the Chateau stars' sweet family update comes after the pair announced a brief "break" from their podcast titled Dick and Angel's CHAT…EAU while they enjoy their summer.

They made the announcement on social media, writing: "Hello! Thank you to everyone who has tuned into Dick and Angel's CHAT…EAU Podcast during the last year! We are taking a break for the summer but will be back in September for Season Two!

"In preparation we are doing a special: ASK US ANYTHING Q&A. So… ask away in the comments below!!!"

Dick and Angel are best known for starring on Channel 4's Escape to the Chateau which sees the pair renovating their once derelict 19th-century chateau. The series, which first aired in 2016, came to an end in December 2022 after nine seasons.

Their decision to end the series was in part influenced by their children's futures. During an exclusive chat with HELLO! back in December, Dick explained: "We made the decision because the kids are growing older, and all the parallel activity was not sustainable at this level. We are doers and we are never going to stop completely, but we're also protecting them."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The couple tied the knot in 2015

The couple have since joined forces to star in a travel series titled, Secret France. The three-part series sees Dick and Angel "go off the beaten track" to explore little-known locations and gems across the country, "seeking out the unexpected and uncovering the extraordinary."