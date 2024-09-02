Lorraine Kelly reveals adorable update on life as a grandmother: 'I can't stop smiling'

Lorraine Kelly is riding high after the birth of her first grandchild. Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Monday, the 64-year-old revealed that she "can't stop smiling" now that her "beautiful" granddaughter Billie has entered the world.

Keeping fans updated on her daughter Rosie, Lorraine noted that the new mum and her partner Steve White have taken to parenthood "so well."

Lorraine Kelly gushes over "beautiful" granddaughter Billie

"It's amazing to see your own child having a wee baby, it's just lovely," noted the beaming presenter. Asked if she had given Rosie and Steve any advice, Lorraine replied: "I've just said to them sleep whenever you can, I think that's the thing."

"What I used to do was when Rosie was sleeping, I'd be going to do the housework and that's silly. Leave everything," she continued. Excited to take on grandmother duties, Lorraine remarked that she's happy to "do absolutely anything" to support Rosie and Steve, but is going to try her hardest not to "interfere".

On Sunday 1 September, Rosie confirmed the birth of her bouncing baby girl. Posting a photo of the newborn's tiny hand, she wrote: "Baby Billie Kelly Smith-White is here. 29-08-2024.

"It feels like she's been here the whole time and we're not quite sure what the point of anything was before. I'd heard how amazing midwives are but they are genuinely walking angels - she's been welcomed into the world with so much love already."

Following Rosie's post, Lorraine reshared her photo of Billie, and penned an equally heartwarming caption.

"I have been BURSTING to share this wonderful news with you! Baby Billie is an angel and I'm so proud of @rosiekellysmith and @stevewhite94 who will be the best parents. I'm delighted to be Granny Smith and can't wait to go on adventures. #love #joy #happiness #family."

© Instagram Rosie and Steve welcomed Billie on August 29

Among the comments, Lorraine's famous friends were quick to congratulate her. "How WONDERFUL! Enjoy every second of being Granny!" noted Loose Women star Ruth Langsford.

"How wonderful Grandma! The best news ever. Absolutely thrilled for you and your gorgeous family," replied Vanessa Feltz. Meanwhile, Lorraine's co-star, Dr Amir Khan, gushed: "The most wonderful news - huge congratulations to mum, dad, grandad and GRANDMA!"

© HELLO! Lorraine told HELLO! that Rosie's pregnancy was "the most exciting thing to happen to our family"

Back in May, Rosie and Lorraine joined HELLO! for an exclusive interview and photoshoot. "This is the most exciting thing to happen to our family, well, since Rosie was born," Lorraine said with a smile.

Rosie explained to the magazine that she and Steve had always planned to have a baby soon. "We'd talked about it a lot and we both wanted to become parents quite young, so that our parents can be around for as much as possible," she said.