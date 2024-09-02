Keith Urban makes bold confession on wife Nicole Kidman's intimate new project

Keith Urban was left slightly flustered when the conversation shifted to his wife Nicole Kidman’s latest film, the steamy thriller Babygirl. During his appearance on The Sunday Project this past weekend, Keith found himself at the center of some playful probing from comedian David Walliams, who was eager to get the scoop on Keith’s thoughts about the film.

David cheekily inquired, “Have you seen Nicole's new movie, Babygirl? It’s supposed to be quite the erotic thriller.” Keith, taken a bit by surprise, admitted that he hadn’t yet watched it. David, not one to miss a beat, quickly followed up with, “Are you looking forward to it?”

With a bashful smile, Keith confessed, “Very much,” before adding how proud he is of Nicole for her fearless approach to taking on bold and challenging roles. “She’s incredibly brave with her choices,” Keith said, his admiration for his wife evident.

But the interview wasn’t just about Nicole’s daring role. Keith also shared some exciting news with his fans: he’ll be returning to Australia for a tour.

“I’m thrilled to be coming back and playing,” he announced enthusiastically, revealing that his tour will kick off in August 2025, with stops in cities like Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Wollongong. The High and Alive World Tour will start on August 13, 2025, at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, promising an electrifying series of performances.

Meanwhile, Nicole has been generating significant buzz with her role in Babygirl, a film that’s already being talked about as one of her most provocative projects to date. The 57-year-old actress recently opened up about the intense experience of filming the thriller, particularly the intimate scenes that have left audiences talking.

In Babygirl, Nicole portrays Romy Mathis, a powerful New York business executive who embarks on a risky affair with a much-younger intern, played by rising star Harris Dickinson. The film delves into themes of desire, power, and personal liberation, drawing comparisons to Nicole’s earlier work in the erotic drama Eyes Wide Shut, which she starred in with then-husband Tom Cruise over 25 years ago.

Nicole revealed that the process of filming such a daring project required careful coordination and trust.

An intimacy coordinator and a closed set were essential to creating a safe environment for the actors involved in the film’s explicit scenes. “This film is about much more than just sex; it’s about desire, inner thoughts, secrets, marriage, truth, power, and consent,” Nicole explained at the Venice Film Festival. “This is one woman’s story, and I hope it’s a very liberating one.”

She went on to express how working with Halina Reijn, the film’s writer and director, made the experience particularly unique.

“It was very important to me that this story was told through a woman’s perspective. Halina’s vision and script made this project feel very special,” Nicole said, adding that exploring the complexities of her character without judgment was a crucial part of her approach to the role.

Despite the challenging nature of the project, Nicole described the filming process as “delicate, intimate, and deep.” She admitted that while sharing the finished product with the world makes her feel “exposed and vulnerable,” she never felt exploited during the making of the film. “There was so much care taken by everyone involved. We were gentle with each other, and it all felt very authentic and real,” she shared.

Babygirl opens with a powerful scene where Romy, Nicole’s character, convincingly fakes an orgasm during sex with her husband, played by Antonio Banderas, before retreating to another room to explore her desires further. Unlike many previous erotic dramas, Babygirl portrays female desire in a way that doesn’t destroy the character’s life. Instead, Romy remains professionally successful and married by the film’s conclusion.

Nicole has spoken openly about the apprehension she feels regarding the public’s reaction to the film. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she confessed that she’s not sure she has the “bravery” to watch Babygirl during its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. “I’ve done films that are quite exposing before, but nothing like this,” she admitted, calling Babygirl the most “exposing” film of her career.

As she prepares for the film’s release, Nicole has shared that the vulnerability she felt while filming has left her feeling “ragged.” “It’s like, wow, I’m doing this, and now the world is going to see it. That’s a very strange feeling,” she said.