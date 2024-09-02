Nicole Kidman, 57, wows in black figure-hugging dress as she enjoys time away from husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman stunned onlookers last night at the premiere of her highly anticipated murder mystery series, showcasing her timeless elegance in a sleek, black, figure-hugging dress.

The 57-year-old Oscar-winning actress graced the red carpet at the BFI Imax in London’s Waterloo, radiating confidence and sophistication.

Nicole’s look was completed with chic gold drop earrings and a bold black ring, while her signature golden locks were styled perfectly straight, enhancing her statuesque appearance.

She is currently promoting her movie The Perfect Couple while her husband Keith Urban is currently in Australia promoting his tour with their two daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13.

Nicole Kidman stars in The Perfect Couple

Nicole takes on the role of renowned novelist Greer Garrison Winbury in Netflix’s new six-part series, The Perfect Couple, starring alongside Liev Schreiber, who plays her on-screen husband.

This thrilling series promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it unravels a complex web of secrets, lies, and deceit.

© Lia Toby Nicole Kidman attends the UK Premiere of "The Perfect Couple"

As the buzz around her latest work continues to grow, Nicole recently opened up about her apprehensions surrounding her most daring film to date, Babygirl. Despite her nerves, she needn’t have worried.

The film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival was met with overwhelming acclaim, culminating in a nearly seven-minute standing ovation. Critics have praised Nicole’s performance as “delicate, intimate, and very, very deep,” a testament to her ability to captivate audiences with her nuanced portrayals.

© Lia Toby Nicole’s look was completed with chic gold drop earrings

In Babygirl, Nicole steps into the role of Romy Mathis, a powerful New York business executive who embarks on a dangerous affair with a much younger intern, portrayed by rising star Harris Dickinson.

The film explores complex themes of desire, power, and personal liberation, drawing comparisons to her iconic role in Eyes Wide Shut, the erotic thriller she starred in over 25 years ago alongside then-husband Tom Cruise.

© Karwai Tang Nicole is currently spending time away from husband Keith Urban

Nicole has been candid about the challenges of taking on such a provocative project, emphasizing the importance of trust and careful coordination during filming.

“An intimacy coordinator and a closed set were crucial in creating a safe environment for everyone involved,” she shared during a press event at the Venice Film Festival. “This film is about much more than just sex; it’s about desire, inner thoughts, secrets, marriage, truth, power, and consent. It’s one woman’s story, and I hope it’s a liberating one.”

Working with writer and director Halina Reijn added another layer of significance to the project for Nicole. “It was very important to me that this story was told through a woman’s perspective,” she said. “Halina’s vision and script made this project feel incredibly special. Exploring the complexities of my character without judgment was central to my approach.”

© Karwai Tang Nicole stuns in a figure-hugging black dress

Despite the emotionally taxing nature of the film, Nicole described the experience as “delicate, intimate, and deep.” She acknowledged that while she feels exposed and vulnerable now that the film is out in the world, she never felt exploited during the production. “There was so much care taken by everyone involved,” she revealed. “We were gentle with each other, and it all felt very authentic and real.”

Nicole has been open about the apprehension she feels regarding how audiences will react to the film. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she admitted that she’s uncertain whether she has the “bravery” to watch Babygirl during its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. “I’ve done films that are quite exposing before, but nothing like this,” she confessed, describing Babygirl as the most “exposing” film of her career.

As she prepares for the film’s release, Nicole has shared that the vulnerability she felt during the filming process has left her feeling “ragged.” “It’s like, wow, I’m doing this, and now the world is going to see it. That’s a very strange feeling,” she reflected.