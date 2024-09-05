Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mike and Mia Tindall share huge hug in cute father-daughter moment
Subscribe
Mike and Mia Tindall share huge hug in cute father-daughter moment
father with two daughters © Getty Images

Mike and Mia Tindall share huge hug in cute father-daughter moment

Zara Tindall's oldest daughter turned to her dad for comfort

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

One of our favourite royal moments in recent years came courtesy of Mike Tindall and his royal cousin, James Viscount Severn.

As Mike and James, who was 14 at the time, arrived at Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral two years ago, the former rugby player placed a supportive hand on Sophie of Edinburgh's son's back, providing support for the teenager on the difficult day.

Mike's interaction with James proved he knows how important physical touch is when it comes to comforting and supporting family members, and he showed his emotional intelligence again this week, during an outing with his 10-year-old daughter Mia.

Mike Tindall and Mia sharing a hug at a gold tournament© Getty
Mike Tindall is easy with affection

Mia and Mike were enjoying a father-daughter day out at a golf trial in Sutton Coldfield, and while the I'm A Celebrity contestant was there to take part in the round of golf, he made sure his young daughter felt supported as she wrapped her arms around him during a break.

With the photos taken just days before her return to school, it's likely the young royal's mind was on the new term.

Mia and her younger siblings, Lena and Lucas, are all used to spending one-on-one time with their dad. Their mother is busy with her equestrian career, so Mike is comfortable solo parenting, with the doting dad often spotted out and about with the kids, acing dad time.

Mike Tindall and his daughter Mia cuddling at a golf tournament © Getty
Mike Tindall and his daughter Mia have a close bond

Mike Tindall's easy affection

Mike is known for being comfortable with affection, regularly showering his wife Zara with love while out and about.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall have their photograph taken by a racegoer during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire© Getty
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall are comfortable with PDA

"There is a noticeable closeness between them, even when they are not physically touching, demonstrating that the pair have a strong connection and are more than happy to be in each other’s personal space, even when in public," body language expert Darren Stanton told HELLO!. "It’s clear to see they are a couple who thrive in each other’s company and are very much in love."

SEE: Zara and Mike Tindall: 5 times they were the funniest couple as they prepare to celebrate anniversary

Mike's easy manner even manages to keep wayward Prince Louis in line, with one comically stern look from the rugby pro convincing the little Prince to behave himself while at the Platinum Jubilee concert back in 2022.

Someone who can convince Prince Louis to be on his best behaviour is certainly skilled in the parenting department! 

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More