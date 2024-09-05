Mike and Mia Tindall share huge hug in cute father-daughter moment

One of our favourite royal moments in recent years came courtesy of Mike Tindall and his royal cousin, James Viscount Severn.

As Mike and James, who was 14 at the time, arrived at Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral two years ago, the former rugby player placed a supportive hand on Sophie of Edinburgh's son's back, providing support for the teenager on the difficult day.

Mike's interaction with James proved he knows how important physical touch is when it comes to comforting and supporting family members, and he showed his emotional intelligence again this week, during an outing with his 10-year-old daughter Mia.

Mia and Mike were enjoying a father-daughter day out at a golf trial in Sutton Coldfield, and while the I'm A Celebrity contestant was there to take part in the round of golf, he made sure his young daughter felt supported as she wrapped her arms around him during a break.

With the photos taken just days before her return to school, it's likely the young royal's mind was on the new term.

Mia and her younger siblings, Lena and Lucas, are all used to spending one-on-one time with their dad. Their mother is busy with her equestrian career, so Mike is comfortable solo parenting, with the doting dad often spotted out and about with the kids, acing dad time.

Mike Tindall's easy affection

Mike is known for being comfortable with affection, regularly showering his wife Zara with love while out and about.

"There is a noticeable closeness between them, even when they are not physically touching, demonstrating that the pair have a strong connection and are more than happy to be in each other’s personal space, even when in public," body language expert Darren Stanton told HELLO!. "It’s clear to see they are a couple who thrive in each other’s company and are very much in love."

Mike's easy manner even manages to keep wayward Prince Louis in line, with one comically stern look from the rugby pro convincing the little Prince to behave himself while at the Platinum Jubilee concert back in 2022.

Someone who can convince Prince Louis to be on his best behaviour is certainly skilled in the parenting department!