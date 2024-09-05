Moses Martin is dad Chris Martin's spitting image - it's uncanny

If there's one thing that fans adore about Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, it's how the former husband and wife continue to harmoniously co-parent their two children, Apple, 20, and Moses, 18.

The Oscar-winning actress, 51, and the Coldplay frontman, 47, announced their split – that they infamously dubbed their "conscious uncoupling" – in 2014 after ten years of marriage and 12 years in total of being in love.

Although Gwyneth and Chris faced heartbreak when they split, it was far from acrimonious and they, to this day, have enormous respect for one another.

© Larry Busacca/NBC Gwyneth and Chris in 2014 just before announcing their split

The Shakespeare In Love actress reflected on the time in British Vogue. "Was there a world where we could break up and not lose everything? Could we be a family, even though we were not a couple? We decided to try," she wrote.

The amicable split has no doubt been enormously positive for their two children.

From regular social media posts and various comments in interviews, it seems that the family of four are extremely close.

What's striking is also the strong resemblance that Apple and Moses bear to their parents.

Here, we take a look at some lovely snaps that prove Moses is the spitting image of his musician dad.

1/ 9 © Instagram Family of four This selfie is so sweet. The whole gang got together for this snap which was taken a few years ago and shared on Gwyneth's Instagram. Moses stands next to his dad and looks like a rockstar in the making with his shades.



2/ 9 © Instagram Selfies with dad Moses and Chris clearly have a great relationship, as shown in this fun snap from their father-son day together. Chris and his teenage son place their faces next to each other, and it further highlights just how similar they are!



3/ 9 © Instagram Moses turns 15 This photo of Moses was shared by his mom on his 15th birthday three years ago. Moses might have his mother's blond wavy locks in this picture, but his face is all dad.



4/ 9 © Instagram Moses turns 18 This striking photograph of Moses was shared by Gwyneth who was positively bursting with pride on her son's milestone, 18th birthday. She wrote a beautiful dedication to him and it appears that he's not just his dad's double – he's also taking after him in the music department. "I am so proud of who you are. I love your sensitivity and brilliance and quiet humor," she wrote, adding: "I admire how deep you go into areas that interest you, becoming an expert in synths from the 80s and the French new wave. "There is such a magnificent world of ideas and harmonies inside that beautiful head of yours."

5/ 9 © Instagram Christmas time Gwyneth and Moses spent Christmas time on the beach and it looked stunning! Moses looks so tall in the background and is a dead ringer for Chris.



6/ 9 © Instagram Dynamic duo Moses and his older sister appear to be very close. This photo shows the sibling duo on a boat while on vacation lapping up the sun.



7/ 9 © Instagram A family affair Gwyneth shared this gorgeous family photo on her Instagram showing the mom-of-two looking so happy alongside her son, daughter and her mom, Blythe Danner.



8/ 9 © Instagram Mother-son bond This other photo of Moses alongside his mom shows how much he uncannily resembles his dad! The 18-year-old took the selfie while Gwyneth placed an affectionate arm around her boy.



9/ 9 © Instagram Summer fun This snap was shared more recently to mark the end of their fun summer. Moses towers over his mom while Apple looks so gorgeous in a red and white chequered dress.



Chris and Gwyneth's comments on co-parenting Apple and Moses



Gwyneth married film director Brad Falchuk, 53, in 2018, best known for his work on American Horror Story, Glee, and Scream Queens.

Meanwhile, Chris, 47, has been in a relationship with 34-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson since 2017 and they're now engaged.

Gwyneth is now married to Brad Falchuk View post on Instagram

The whole family are often together on holidays and on birthdays.



In the aforementioned British Vogue article, Gwyneth had nothing but admiration for her ex-husband.

"I know my ex-husband was meant to be the father of my children, and I know my current husband is meant to be the person I grow very old with. Conscious uncoupling lets us recognize that those two different loves can coexist and nourish each other."

She made similar remarks to People magazine, saying: "He has a real sweetness, and so he brings that to the way that he parents them… he's sort of gone a lot, he’s on the road a lot, but brings – it's almost like he comes and sprinkles fairy dust."

Gwyneth has also shared positive remarks about Chris' fiancée. She told Harper's Bazaar in 2020: "I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her."