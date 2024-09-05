Moses Martin is dad Chris Martin's spitting image - it's uncanny

If there's one thing that fans adore about Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, it's how the former husband and wife continue to harmoniously co-parent their two children, Apple, 20, and Moses, 18.
The Oscar-winning actress, 51, and the Coldplay frontman, 47, announced their split – that they infamously dubbed their "conscious uncoupling" – in 2014 after ten years of marriage and 12 years in total of being in love.
Although Gwyneth and Chris faced heartbreak when they split, it was far from acrimonious and they, to this day, have enormous respect for one another.
The Shakespeare In Love actress reflected on the time in British Vogue. "Was there a world where we could break up and not lose everything? Could we be a family, even though we were not a couple? We decided to try," she wrote.
The amicable split has no doubt been enormously positive for their two children.
From regular social media posts and various comments in interviews, it seems that the family of four are extremely close.
What's striking is also the strong resemblance that Apple and Moses bear to their parents.
Here, we take a look at some lovely snaps that prove Moses is the spitting image of his musician dad.
Chris and Gwyneth's comments on co-parenting Apple and Moses
Gwyneth married film director Brad Falchuk, 53, in 2018, best known for his work on American Horror Story, Glee, and Scream Queens.
Meanwhile, Chris, 47, has been in a relationship with 34-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson since 2017 and they're now engaged.
The whole family are often together on holidays and on birthdays.
In the aforementioned British Vogue article, Gwyneth had nothing but admiration for her ex-husband.
"I know my ex-husband was meant to be the father of my children, and I know my current husband is meant to be the person I grow very old with. Conscious uncoupling lets us recognize that those two different loves can coexist and nourish each other."
She made similar remarks to People magazine, saying: "He has a real sweetness, and so he brings that to the way that he parents them… he's sort of gone a lot, he’s on the road a lot, but brings – it's almost like he comes and sprinkles fairy dust."
Gwyneth has also shared positive remarks about Chris' fiancée. She told Harper's Bazaar in 2020: "I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her."