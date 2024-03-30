Gwyneth Paltrow shares unsuspecting photo of son Moses, 17, and he's changed so much!

During a candid Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, Gwyneth Paltrow delighted her followers by sharing a heartfelt and unscripted snapshot of her 17-year-old son, Moses.

The moment was captured during a spontaneous FaceTime call between the acclaimed actress and lifestyle entrepreneur, and Moses, revealing a side of him that fans rarely see.

Standing shirtless against a backdrop of clear blue skies, Moses exuded the casual ease of teenage life, while Gwyneth, smiling warmly from a small inset image, looked on with evident pride and affection.

"I love unsuspecting screenshots of FaceTimes," Gwyneth shared, highlighting the simple, unguarded interactions that define her relationship with her son.

This tender glimpse into their everyday moments arrives amid Gwyneth's reflections on the bittersweet realities of parenting.

As Moses, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, along with their daughter Apple, 19, prepares to embark on his college journey, Gwyneth has openly shared her mixed emotions.

In a recent conversation with The Sunday Times, she spoke about the dual sense of "incredible sadness" and the inevitable "impending grief" she feels as her children reach adulthood and venture out on their own.

Yet, she acknowledges this transition as a natural and desired progression, stating, "Your kids are supposed to be, you know, young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient. That's exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house."

Gwyneth, who has woven her personal experiences into her broader discussions on wellness and relationships, also broached the topic of polyamory during the AMA.

When asked about her views on poly relationships, she responded with a candid "No thanks!" clarifying her preference for monogamy, "Not for me but have no judgment. I’m a one man kinda gal.”

This openness offers a glimpse into Gwyneth's perspective on love and partnerships, underscoring her commitment to authenticity in both her personal life and public persona.

As Moses and his step-sibling, Brody, step into their college years, Gwyneth and her husband, Brad Falchuk, who also has two children from a previous marriage, Isabella, 19, and Brody, 17, stand at the threshold of a new chapter.

Dakota Johnson, Chris' longtime girlfriend, spoke honestly about her connection with her boyfriend's two children in a recent interview with Bustle, simply saying: "I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart," describing them as "extraordinarily talented people" later in the interview.

Earlier in the month, Gwyneth spoke at the Visionary Women's International Women's Day Summit about growing into being a good stepmom to her husband's children.

