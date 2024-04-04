John Travolta's daughter Ella wows in crop top as she celebrates birthday inside $10M mansion

John Travolta's daughter Ella is now 24, and her dad made sure she had a birthday to remember!

The Grease star shared a heartwarming video featuring his only daughter on Instagram to mark her big day, featuring a glimpse inside her celebrations at home with her family.

Ella looked beautiful showcasing her newly chopped bob, as she made a birthday cake for herself in the kitchen of the family's Florida mansion.

The talented singer and actress wore a black crop top teamed with jeans, and after completing her cake, she was whisked off in the car by her dad, later returning home to a pile of presents and balloons.

In the caption, John simply wrote: "Happy birthday Ella. I love you. Your dad!" Ella sweetly replied: "I love you," with a slew of red love heart emojis.

John Travolta's daughter Ella turned 24 on April 3

John shares Ella, along with son Benjamin, 13, and late son Jett, 16, with his beloved late wife, Kelly Preston.

While John and his family have had a lot of heartache to endure, the doting dad has always made sure his children's happiness is at the center of everything he does, and has created a happy home environment for them.

Ella is the only daughter of John Travolta and late wife Kelly Preston

It's clear how close they are from the snippets of their home life posted by John on social media. Homes expert, James Mellan Matulewicz, CEO & Creative Director at Bobbi Beck, remarked on just what makes John's home so special.

Unlike many celebrity homes, the $10M mansion has a lot of personal touches and home comforts.

John is a doting dad to his two children

He explained: "Many celebrity properties can end up feeling more like adverts for hotel rooms, where designer aesthetics can dominate so much that the house ends up feeling impersonal. This is something that Travolta family has managed to avoid in their Florida estate, which is quite clearly a sanctuary that prioritises home comforts over aesthetics."

John added: "Making a 7000 sq ft property feel cosy can be a challenge, but it's something that John and his family have managed to achieve. The Travolta property has a mixed style throughout the rooms, rather than a single aesthetic through the house.

Ella has a close bond with her famous dad

"The central area of the home, which is a mid-century modern style semi-circular room with thick glass windows, is dominated with soft white tones and modern furniture, while other areas of the home have a heavy use of dark woods and traditional panelling, providing a more stately feel.

"This design approach can create a more relaxing space because, while the design choices are eclectic, they feel very personal and ultimately, personal touches are what turn houses into homes."

John is doing his best to create happy memories with Ella and Benjamin

John's house also features a special renovation especially designed for Ben, who is a keen gymnast.

The Hollywood star previously transformed his garage into a home gym, which often features in footage of his teenage son showcasing his skills on social media. Other luxuries at the property include a golf course, swimming pool and even an airport and airstrip.

