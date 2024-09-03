Joshua Jackson shares touching insight into parenting daughter Juno, 4, as a single dad with latest photo

Joshua Jackson often shies away from sharing too much insight into his personal life to maintain a sense of privacy for his family, but took to social media recently to gush about fatherhood.

The actor, 46, posted a selfie on Instagram wearing a necklace made specially for him by his four-year-old daughter Juno, who he shares with ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith.

Joshua has been co-parenting with Jodie ever since it was revealed last year that they had filed for divorce, and it was reported that he began dating Lupita Nyong'o soon after (although it is believed that they are now no longer together).

The actor penned that he wanted to briefly pause promoting his upcoming ABC series, the Ryan Murphy show Dr. Odyssey, to share the sweet way his daughter showed her love for him, which happened to come soon after Australian Father's Day.

"Since it looks like I'm going to be back on instagram for a while. I thought I'd break up all the Dr. Odyssey prettiness with this aggressive closeup of my sweaty face…you're welcome!" he started.

"Actually I wanted to share the story of that photo," Joshua continued. "This morning after breakfast I told my daughter I was going to go do some yard work. She asked if she could come with me, which is of course a yes."

© Instagram Joshua shared a selfie wearing a necklace that his daughter made for him

"So after picking out a new outfit and doing a full change from inside clothes to outside clothes we were just about to step outside when she said, 'daddy, I think inside play is what I need right now'. Which is…well, parents, we've all been there."

He then added, however: "So I leave her with her granny and go do my dad therapy in the yard and when I come back in, she presents me with this necklace. And tells me, 'dada I wanted to stay inside so I could make you a necklace'."

© Getty Images The actor shares his daughter with ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith

"And I asked her to take a photo of me in the necklace and while she was snapping the photos she says, 'it's good for you to have a photo so you can always remember that I love you'. So this is the exact moment my heart was melted by this amazing little big girl for the bajilionth time."

The Dawson's Creek star got a bit more contemplative as he reflected on his daughter's words, writing: "Little one, if you see this when you are old enough to read - get off instagram immediately. And also, I know. And I love you too. And I am so thankful that I get to be your dada."

© Getty Images The couple announced their divorce in October 2023 and are now co-parenting their daughter

He also touched on parenting as a single dad, adding: "And to all the dadas and mamas out there doing it. Whether with a partner, solo, with a village of blood relatives or chosen family…keep up the great work."

"I know it's not all grace notes like I got today, but you're doing great and I think just maybe the kids are alright. (And I hope you caught up on sleep over the long weekend…I know I did)."

© Instagram "And also…I did eventually get her outside. The second photo is the fruits of our [labors]."

Fans fawned over the touching tribute with comments like: "That was a lovely story to read first thing in the morning. I didn't know I needed the message at the end until I read it," and: "So sweet! Make sure to show her this when she's a teen! Treasure these moments!!"