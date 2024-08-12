Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Maggie is her mom's doppelganger on 26th birthday — see striking photo

Happy birthday, Maggie McGraw! Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's middle daughter turned 26 on Monday, August 12, and her family is coming together to mark her big day.

Among the social media tributes pouring in for her, none caught the attention of fans more than a stunning shot shared by her dad, 57, on his Instagram.

Tim posted a sweet message to his second child and included a photo in which one would be hard pressed to find much difference between Maggie and her mom Faith, 56.

Recommended video You may also like Faith Hill sings with her three daughters Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey

The country musician penned: "Happy Birthday Maggie! It is so hard to believe that Maggie is 26 years old today! She is such a remarkable young woman, full of life and so passionate about her work and her family. We are all so proud of her!"

The tender message continued: "I know there are so many more great adventures coming in her life! The gift of being a father is to watch your children's life grow in so many beautiful ways! We love you Maggie!" He even closed out with the hashtag "girl dad."

Fans were just as stunned to notice the resemblance between Maggie and Faith, leaving comments like: "I thought this was faith! Mama's twin," and: "Happy Birthday Maggie ! I’m sure you hear this all the time you look like your beautiful mom," as well as: "Maggie is a copy/paste of her beautiful mama! HBD to your girl!"

Maggie's younger sister Audrey, 22, took to her Instagram Stories with an adorable throwback of the pair playing with lightsabers. "Happy birthday Sith @maggiemaymcgraw Love you so much."

MORE: Tim McGraw sparks reaction with seaside shirtless thirst trap you can't miss

Maggie's older sister Gracie, 27, shared several childhood photos on her Stories as well, and added a post with a very cute snap of the two as babies behind the wheel of a toy car. Happy birthday little lady. Love you so much," she wrote, and Maggie commented back: "Love you honey princess."

© Instagram Gracie shared a childhood throwback of herself and Maggie as a tribute

While all three of the McGraw sisters have musical talents, all talented musicians with super vocal stylings, Maggie has branched out the furthest from the family's footsteps in the entertainment industry.

MORE: Meet Tim McGraw's lookalike nephew Timothy Wayne who is joining him on tour

She obtained a Master of Arts in Sustainability Science and Practice from Stanford University and works as the Special Projects and Government Affairs Manager at Earth League International.

© Instagram "Happy birthday Sith! Love you so much," Audrey penned

Maggie was once also a legislative aide for the Office of Senator Peter Welch in Washington, D.C., and it was recently announced that she had joined the Board of Directors for Alive, a non-profit hospice in Tennessee, which at one point cared for her grandfather Tug McGraw.

MORE: Faith Hill shares rare personal glimpse of Tim McGraw like never before on 57th birthday

When the announcement was shared back in April of her recruitment, Alive COO and interim CEO Joseph K. Hampe stated: "As a public policy professional in her twenties, Ms. McGraw brings valuable skills and a generational perspective that will support our community education programs on grief, advance care planning and wills for adults of all ages."

© Getty Images Maggie works in sustainability and environmental sciences, unlike her more arts and entertainment focused siblings

"We had the honor of caring for Ms. McGraw's grandfather, Tug McGraw, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Board."