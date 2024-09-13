Heidi Klum and Seal's three youngest children could be triplets in gorgeous new family photo

Heidi Klum was surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday when she rang in her son Henry's 19th birthday.

After her initial tribute to her oldest son, which featured a video of him as a child, she posted a snap of the family enjoying a celebratory dinner on his special day.

In the image, Heidi and the birthday boy were joined by younger brother, Johan, 17, and sister, Lou, 14.

Their other sibling, Leni, 20, was noticeably absent from the picture where they all smiled off the camera, with the exception of Johan who opted for a sultry pout.

The three striking brothers and sisters could have passed for triplets with their flawless complexions and bone structure.

© Instagram Heidi Klum celebrates her son's 19th birthday with three of her four children

Heidi captioned the post: "It's a celebration. My pride and joy," before adding a love heart.

Fans commented on the "good looking family," and remarked on the resemblance between mother and daughter.

Henry had his arm wrapped around a pretty young woman, who many suggested was his girlfriend.

© Monica Schipper Seal with his four children and girlfriend Laura Strayer

Their family have entered into a new chapter with Henry graduating from high school earlier this year. He's now believed to have started college.

She shares her kids with her ex-husband, Seal, who was not present for the meal.

Despite their divorce, the former couple have remained amicable for the sake of their children.

© Arnold Jerocki Leni was missing from the celebrations

Heidi has been happily married to Tokio Hotel rocker, Tom Kaulitz, since 2019.

They recently rang in his 35th birthday which he shares with his twin brother, Bill. Heidi celebrated both of them with a post featuring the brothers.

She wrote: "LOVES OF MY LIFE. 35 Years young. HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

© Instagram Heidi is married to Tom Kaulitz

Speaking of their age difference, Heidi told Glamor Germany: "I'm 50 and no longer 20. I’m not a young girl who hasn’t experienced anything yet or has no idea about life. Time won’t stand still for me, and Tom will never catch up with me. I’ll always be 16 years older, and I’m aware of that."

Heidi added: "Maybe it will be a problem for me in 10 years’ time, maybe he won't like it then," she remarked. "In 20 years, I’ll be 70. I usually plan for the future – but with my husband, I live in the here and now."

Tom asked Heidi's kids for their blessing to tie the knot

Tom has become a pivotal part of the family and asked his stepchildren for their blessing before proposing to their mom.

"The sweetest thing that my partner has done for me is that he asked my kids first if he could ask for my hand," she told People. "So he kind of was in cahoots with my kids.

"They figured out how they were going to do it and then they all surprised me on Christmas morning six years ago. I thought that was so nice that he involved my kids."