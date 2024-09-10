Kim Kardashian's skin-tight latex midi dress is perfect for cool brides-to-be

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Kim Kardashian has two style uniforms: baggy cargo pants and an oversized tee or a skin-tight sculptural body con dress.

Stepping out yesterday to attend the Kering for Women Dinner, the business mogul, mother and socialite opted for the latter.

© Getty Kim has been a Balenciaga ambassador since January

For the opulent occasion, Kim called upon her stylist Dani Levi, who is also responsible for many of Kim’s best looks, including her Maison Margiela 2024 Met Gala gown, to find her a showstopping ensemble. The stylish pair landed on a 3D printed wet-look latex look from Kim’s go-to designer house Balenciaga.

© Getty The 3D Wet Dress is part of the brand's Summer 24 collection

The slim-fitting dress of course fitted the Skims founder like a glove, perfectly accentuating her curves while the white latex fabric acted like a second skin, formulated in a way that almost looked like giant paintbrush streaks.

The stylish celeb paired the asymmetrical hem dress with a subtle pair of black pointed-toe pumps.

© Getty Kim's glam team killed this look as per usual

As we all know, Kimberly is known to never do things in halves, calling upon her glam team to create her a sultry look that accentuated the intricate dress detailing. For hair, Kim’s stylist Chris Appleton styled her long dark brunette locks in a sopping wet middle part style, a look which Kim has become overly accustomed to over the years. As for her makeup, Mario Dedivanovic landed on a bronzed glowy base paired with a subtle plump brown lip look and an autumnal-toned smokey eye.

© Getty Salma and Kim were seen sharing a moment at the Kering Caring for Women Dinner

The eldest Kardashian sister was in good company for the evening, joined by the likes of Naomi Watts, Katy Perry, Salma Hayek and Donatella Versace, all of whom dressed to impress in a variety of gilded gowns.

MORE: North West just wore 2024’s most expensive UGGs

RELATED: Kim Kardashian just stole Gigi Hadid's Miu Miu look

Though it’s not unusual to see Kim in a body con Balenciaga dress, we fashion fanatics can’t help but feel that the striking look would make for the perfect second-look dress for cool-girl brides-to-be, especially given winter wedding season is on the horizon.