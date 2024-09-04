Kim Kardashian takes huge step with son Saint 'after signing an extensive contract'

Kim Kardashian's eldest son Saint West is joining social media as he takes to YouTube at just eight years old.

The mom-of-four urged followers to subscribe to her son's YouTube channel, TheGoatSaint, as she announced: "I finally allowed Saint to have a YouTube Channel after signing an extensive contract!"

At the time of posting, Saint had over 800 followers and four videos, mostly gaming content. His subscriber count is certainly growing, as he now has almost 3,000 followers on YouTube.

The entrepreneur, who has been studying to pass the bar, also shared the "extensive contract" between herself and her son which set the terms and conditions for him to join the platform.

Signed on September 4, 2024, the contract between Kim and her son read: "I, Saint West agree to follow my mom's rules in order to have a YouTube Channel."

The rules allowing this include: "I am not allowed to comment any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information. I am not allowed to film while North is recording music."

The latter term hinted that Saint's older sister North will be following up her song "TALKING" with father Kanye West very soon.

Continuing, Kim expressed that Saint would "need to ask a grown up. I must show my mom or guardian all my videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my videos for any reason. If I don't listen to all of the rules, my mom could make my page private or delete my account."

Below, Saint had signed his name to show he agreed to his mom's rules. Kim described it as a "solid contract for this YouTube channel," adding that "he better not breach."

This isn't the first time that Kim has let one of her kids have a public social media account, as her daughter North is a frequent user of TikTok via her shared account with her mom. The account Kim and North has 19.3 million followers. More often than not, the videos involve Kim and her daughter doing TikTok dances and spending time together — the account is notably managed by an adult.

Kim's approach to letting her kids have social media may concern some parents, but the mom-of-four seems to have things under control as she expressed that every family is different.

She revealed on the GOOP podcast: "With social media, it is hard because all the cousins, all my nieces and nephews, they're all best friends with my kids. They're all the same ages."

"So if Penelope has a TikTok, North wants a TikTok, and all the girls at school have a TikTok," she added, before acknowledging that she had her differences with ex-husband Kanye on the subject. "I have made a rule with their dad [Kanye West] about it — he's not happy about that. I respect that."

"But it can only be on my phone. It's not something where she can scroll and look at things," Kim explained, making it clear that she has rules for North's usage. "We don't do comments.

"She loves to do this stuff. I take it as more of a creative thing. As long as it's age appropriate and they're having fun."