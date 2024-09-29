Dylan Dreyer shares emotional baby photos as she recalls difficult time concerning youngest son Rusty

Dylan Dreyer's family wouldn't be complete without her third son, Russell "Rusty" Fichera.

The Today Show host is a doting mom to three boys; she has been married to Brian Fichera, who also works at NBC as a cameraman, producer and writer, since 2012, and the two share sons Calvin, seven, Oliver, four, and Rusty.

And as Rusty celebrates his trip around the sun on Sunday, September 29, the mom-of-three reflected on his unexpected but highly-anticipated arrival.

In honor of Rusty's third birthday, Dylan took to Instagram and shared a round of photos of her youngest through the years, and recalled how he arrived six weeks earlier than expected.

She first shared a photo of the birthday boy as a newborn fast asleep, followed by others of him still in the hospital, and then more of him looking all grown up, posing with his two big brothers.

"My little guy, born 6 weeks early, is the feistiest of my 3 boys," Dylan shared in her caption, adding: "I'm lucky I got to meet you earlier than ever expected. You make me laugh out loud every day and you give the best hugs. I love you more than you'll ever know."

"Thank you for completing our family," Dylan lastly wrote, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over all of the sweet pics. "Three of the most darling boys I have ever ever seen," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Happy birthday Rusty! The cutest and a great way to complete your family," and: "You have the cutest little boys," as well as: "Happiest of birthdays to Rusty! He's getting so big!"

© Instagram Rusty spent his first several days of life in the NICU

Rusty arrived to the Fichera-Dreyer family some years after Dylan suffered from a miscarriage in 2019, between welcoming her eldest Calvin and her middle child Oliver. Her husband opened up about the experience in 2022 in a tribute post to Hoda Kotb, recalling how she was there to lend support to the family when it happened.

© Instagram The Fichera-Dreyer boys

In an Instagram post, Brian recalled: "Dyl, Cal and myself (back when we were a family of 3) had plans on a Saturday morning to see Sesame Street Live with Hoda and her family," before sharing that early that morning, Dylan miscarried.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian married in 2012

However, he noted: "Numb to the news and with a feeling of total helplessness Dyl made the decision that we would continue with our day as planned."

© Instagram The boys recently looked so grown up as they headed back to school

Then, recalling the moment they first met on the train, he further wrote: "When Cal and I found our seats Hoda asked where Dylan was… I just blurted out [that] she had to stop at the doctor's office. It wasn't lost on Hoda that it was Saturday morning and there was a good chance this wasn't exactly a scheduled doctor's visit."

Brian remembered telling Hoda what happened, during what was their first one on one together, and how "without hesitation she gave me a hug." He then endearingly added: "The weight of the world was infinitely lighter because @hodakotb was there at the drop of a hat to help me lift it. Thank you."