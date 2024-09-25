Dylan Dreyer prepares to leave Today in NYC for new pastures — 'Pinch me'

Dylan Dreyer is preparing to leave her Today co-stars behind to jet off to new pastures — and she can't believe it.

While viewers will be sad to see her go, it's only temporary as Dylan revealed in a post on Instagram.

Taking to social media, the meteorologist revealed she has a new hosting gig which she still can't get over.

Alongside a photo of herself, Dylan wrote: "Pinch me moment coming up!!! Presenting at the @peopleschoice Country Awards at the @opry Thursday night."

Fans went wild for the news and said they would be watching "for sure."

Many said they were eager to see what she'd wear for the occasion and agreed they love her sense of style.

The event will be hosted by Shania Twain and a series of other celebrities have also been added as presenters, including Scott McCreery, wrestler Cody Rhodes and actor-comedian Matt Rife.

© NBC Dylan's gig will take her away from Today in NYC

The show will feature performances from the likes of Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Kelsey Ballerina and Kane Brown. Brad Paisley and rapper mgk, have also now been announced.

It's been a rollercoaster week for Dylan who was late to the show on Monday as she was at a science fair.

Dylan arrived just in time to help unveil a big change to the Today Show studios, however.

© Instagram She'll also leave her three boys behind for the brief trip

She joined Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones to reveal a makeover to their workplace.

"Dylan made it, she's back from the science fair, perfect timing, just in time for our annual tradition here on the Third Hour," Craig started.

He continued: "As you know, fall arrived yesterday, we always welcome the new season in the studio with a new look, so are we going to change the wall?"

© NBC The Third Hour's fall backdrop back in 2022

"Let's do it!" Dylan replied, as they all turned around to the screen behind them. After a countdown, the summer backdrop was then changed to a beautiful photo featuring fall foliage in Central Park.

The transformation comes after a wonderful summer for all of the hosts, who managed to getaway with their families and enjoy some well-deserved time off.

Dylan was fortunate enough to jet off on a few vacations, including her annual trip with her husband, Brian's family.

© Instagram Dylan had a wonderful summer with her family

She was sad to wave the summer goodbye, especially as it marked the end of an era.

Dylan said it was her "last hurrah before all THREE boys are in school in September!"

Her sons, Rusty, two, Ollie four, and Calvin, seven, are growing up so fast and Dylan treasured the special time away with them.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian with their three children

She revealed a sweet moment to her co-hosts on-air when she regaled a story about her youngest son.

Dylan said: "I will say every morning with the boys [while away]... I'm not home in the mornings and I was so blessed. And Rusty started crawling into bed with us and he would just put his hands on my face and give me kisses all morning. It was the best thing in the world."