Dylan Dreyer's husband sparks debate among fans over new video with baby son Rusty

Dylan Dreyer and her husband are no strangers to sharing plenty of sweet glimpses into their life as a family of five, and fans love to see it.

The longtime Today Show star and her husband Brian Fichera, an NBC cameraman, producer and writer she married in 2012, share three sons: Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Russell or "Rusty," who just turned two years old.

The couple are always candid about sharing bits of their lives and parenting, however Brian's latest got a mixed reaction from fans.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer shares new challenge she's undertaking with son Calvin

The father-of-three took to Instagram over the weekend and shared an adorable video of his son Rusty sitting in his high chair in between his parents, and the two-year-old hilariously requested a sip from his parents' glasses of red wine.

While Brian certainly didn't oblige, he appeased his toddler with an age-old trick: slightly dipping his finger in the wine so little Rusty could get the tiniest of drops.

"'Dip dip' is 2 for 'lemme get some more wine.' Big Clemenza energy from Rusty," he joked in his caption, and while the video sparked a bit of a debate among his followers, most took to the comments to partake in the fun.

"Italians have been doing it for years," one argued, as others followed suit with: "Rusty has a refined palate & already knows how to pair wine with dinner," and: "Who doesn't love a dip dip?" as well as: "I'm extremely impressed. Little dude knows what's up! Love this!" plus another one of his fans added: "This is hysterical!!"

Rusty recently turned two years old, and Dylan also shared snippets from her and her family's celebration earlier this month.

© Instagram/Dylan Dreyer Dylan and Brian have three sons

In a previous Instagram post, the Misty the Cloud author first shared a snap where her three boys are pictured side by side looking on to a tower of cupcakes with sprinkles and candles on them, and they are surrounded by plenty of Mario-themed merch.

© Instagram Rusty recently celebrated his second birthday

In another adorable shot, Dylan managed to get all three boys looking at the camera and smiling, as they sat by the festively decorated dining table.

© Instagram The family-of-five got a great selfie from the celebrations

She also shared a relatable glimpse at their attempt to get everyone in the photo, sharing multiple rounds of selfies of the family-of-five.

"Nothing like a good old fashioned family (gluten free) birthday party!" she wrote in her caption, adding: "And trying to capture a selfie with the 5 of us. Nailed it!!"

