Penny Lancaster's fans react as she shares rare photos of son Alastair for special reason

Proud mum Penny Lancaster took to social media at the weekend as she paid a loving tribute to her eldest son, Alastair.

The star shares two children with her husband Rod Stewart, who she married back in 2007. Youngest son Aiden is ten, while Alastair celebrated his 16th birthday on Saturday.

Glamorous blonde Penny posted two photos of her son on his special day to her Instagram Stories, the first of which showed the youngster posing with his arm loosely draped around a smiling girl with long blonde hair.

Penny captioned this one "Cousins," and "Birthday boy," also adding the number 16.

In a second snapshot, this one in black-and-white, Alastair stood between his parents as they hugged and looked at the camera. Penny later added a similar image to her Instagram grid, which showed the trio smiling, clearly having the time of their lives.

The special constable captioned the picture: "Our boy's birthday celebrations were made so special by the love and laughter of family and friends."

Penny and Rod celebrated their oldest son's 16th birthday at the weekend

Her followers rushed to the comment section to share their responses. "Lovely photo. Happy Birthday," one wrote, with another adding: "Happy birthday!"

A third commented: "Beautiful picture! So glad his birthday was special!"

Penny is a doting mum and explained one aspect of her approach to raising young children in a heartfelt Instagram post earlier this year, after sparking debate on Loose Women by revealing that she was a fan of the 'cry it out' technique.

The couple are doting parents-of-two

The mum-of-two detailed how she and Rod used the technique under the supervision of their paediatrician, which involved weaning Alastair off his night-time feeds and letting him cry himself to sleep "over 2/3 nights" before, as Penny explained, "he slept the whole night through!!!!"

The star went on: "There is no one-size-fits all approach… CIO or as I like to call it, teaching self-soothing (at the right time) is truly a gift of night-time sleep that will really help long term."

