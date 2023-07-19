Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster delights with adorable photo of newborn grandsons

Penny Lancaster clearly loves spending time with her loved ones and sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of her blended family life.

The model and TV presenter took to Instagram on Wednesday where she shared the sweetest image of her husband Sir Rod Stewart's youngest grandchildren.

The mum-of-two, who married the rockstar in 2007, posted an image of the two newborns lying next to each other on a pillow, one in a white onesie, the other in a yellow and brown striped onesie.

They each looked at the camera and Penny captioned the sweet image: "Best friends [shaking hands emoji]. First cousins. Only three days apart". She then tagged the children's respective parents, Rod's son Liam and daughter Ruby.

© Getty Rod is a proud grandfather-of-three

Penny shared the first photos of her step-grandsons in May. Rod is a dad-of-eight and became a grandad for the second time when his son Liam welcomed his first child with partner Nicole Ann Artukovich, a little boy called Louie.

A few days later, Rod's daughter Ruby and her fiancé, Jake Kalic, also welcomed a son, who they called Otis.

© Instagram Rod Stewart's baby grandsons, Louie and Otis

Former Loose Women panellist Penny shared sweet snapshots posing with both babies on social media.

In the first, she beamed at the camera as she gently held a sleeping and swaddled Otis to her face, wearing blue jeans and a simple white shirt as she did so.

© Getty Penny is devoted to her family

She captioned the lovely image: "Congratulations baby Otis @rubystewart @itsjakeyouguys". In the second picture, Penny wore a strappy white top as she cradled a sleeping Louie, who was dressed all in blue with a matching hat.

She captioned this: "Congratulations baby Louie @discostew94 @nicoleartukovich". Rod now has three grandchildren, including Kimberly's daughter Delilah, 11, who she shares with actor Benicio del Toro.

© Instagram Rod and Penny have been married since 2007

During a 2011 appearance on USA Today, he said: "I'm a grandfather now. I've been going around blabbing that for hours." Asked about his granddaughter's birth, he then told People magazine: "My joy is indescribable".

© Instagram Penny with baby Otis

Earlier this year, Rod was pictured in Puerto Rico with Kimberly and Delilah, as well as Benicio, as they spent quality time together in Puerto Rico. Posting the photo on his Instagram account, Rod captioned the snap with several heart emojis.

© Instagram Penny doting on little Louie

Penny and Rod are themselves proud parents to two young sons, Alistair, 17, who is following in his mum's footsteps as a model, and Aidan, 12, who appears to share his dad's passion for football.

The beautiful blonde has previously spoken about the ups and downs of family life, including opening up to HELLO! about being a stepparent.

© Getty Penny enjoys being a stepmum

She said: "Being a stepmother to start with was very daunting and challenging, but it’s proved to be an honour and very rewarding."

"When I first met my husband, his youngest was five and the oldest was 21. So I got to see the different stages that children go through and the challenges they hold, but the rewards as well."

© Getty Rod and Penny on the red carpet

She went on: "It’s been a learning curve but a wonderful one. It's so lovely that we're all so close and they all turn to me for advice, to talk about dad, boyfriends and career choices. It’s a big happy family now."