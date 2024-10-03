Blue Ivy Carter mirrors famous family member as nostalgic grandfather makes comparison

Blue Ivy Carter is following in the footsteps of not just her mom, but other members of her famous family too!

The 12-year-old impressed fans around the world in 2023 after joining her mom Beyoncé as a backing dancer on her Renaissance World Tour, just like her aunt Solange did for Destiny's Child at the same age.

Blue Ivy's proud grandfather Matthew Knowles made the comparison when appearing on The Social at the start of the week to discuss everything from his past breast cancer battle to the making of Destiny's Child.

Recommended video You may also like Blue Ivy Carter dances in heels on stage with Beyoncé

He was asked about wanting Solange in the band, to which he replied: "I certainly did, but she didn't want to. But she was a backing dancer, at 13!"

"If you look at the Survivor video, she's out front dancing at 13, same age as Blue Ivy," he added, beaming with pride.

© Kevin Mazur Blue Ivy's grandfather Matthew Knowles compared the pre-teen to her aunt Solange

Matthew then proudly told the hosts that his famous daughters are the only sisters to both have had a number one album the same year.

The businessman also told viewers that Destiny's Child never split up, but just focused instead on their individual passions. "You can come out of retirement," he teased.

© Gregg DeGuire Solange Knowles was a backing dancer for Destiny's Child from the age of just 13

Beyoncé's family are incredibly close and while the Texas Hold 'Em artist rarely shares details of her personal life on social media, both her parents occasionally share family photos and tributes, giving an insight into their bond.

Matthew paid tribute to his ex-wife Tina Knowles, as well as Solange, Beyoncé and granddaughter Blue Ivy back in March for Women's History Month.

© Ron Galella Destiny's Child with Solange Knowles

He wrote: "Dear Blue Ivy,⁠ I remember coming back stage in London to the Renaissance concert and asking about you. Beyoncé replied 'she is there rehearsing' and then I understood why because one of your friends had commented negatively about your first performance on the tour. In that moment I was so proud that you wanted to put in the work to get better.⁠⁠

"I want to take a moment to appreciate the amazing determination and willingness to learn that you displayed. Your excitement for life and your eagerness to soak up knowledge and new experiences is truly inspiring. You have already shown the world that you are a force to be reckoned with, and I have no doubt that one day you will continue to astound us all.⁠"

© Instagram Beyoncé's dad Matthew Knowles appeared on The Social where he spoke about his family

Touching upon the family, he continued: "It's clear that you have an extraordinary Knowles spirit, and I am confident that you will find your true passion in life. Whether it's in music, art, science, business, or any other field, I hope that you have the courage to pursue it wholeheartedly. Whatever path you choose, I hope it brings you fulfillment, joy, and a deep sense of purpose.⁠"

© VALERIE MACON Blue Ivy is becoming a star in her own right

He went on to write: "I also want to encourage you to never be afraid of exploring new opportunities. The world is full of endless possibilities, and I hope you are brave enough to step outside of your comfort zone and seize the chances that come your way. Always be open to new experiences, for they have the potential to broaden your horizons and lead you to uncharted territories.

⁠⁠"Blue Ivy, I hope you may continue to embrace life with the same determination and willingness to learn that you possess now. Your journey is just beginning, and I have no doubt that you will leave a lasting mark on the world. Chase your dreams, follow your heart, and always believe in the extraordinary potential that lies within you."