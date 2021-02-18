Hugh Grant reveals homeschooling struggle in rare comment about his son The Notting Hill star is a doting dad to five children

Hugh Grant has opened up about his tricky attempts to homeschool his children amid various lockdowns, which have been put in place in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

However, things got so bad that one of his sons "stabbed himself" in the face with a pen after becoming frustrated during a homeschooling session.

During a conversation with his Music And Lyrics co-star Drew Barrymore for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations at Home interview, the British actor - who is living in Turkey with his family while he shoots a film there - shared: "I've rented two teenagers to come and homeschool them. Poor things, they don’t know what's hit them. Ghastly."

Of the incident, Hugh jokingly added: "My son self-harmed himself in front of this young tutor today because he couldn't do a basic bit of arithmetic - so he stabbed himself in the face with a Biro."

Despite the workload at home, the kids are enjoying the sunnier climes over there. "The sun is shining and I haven't seen the sun for months," the doting dad, 60, shared.

Hugh with his wife Anna Eberstein

"That's why I'm so red in the face in this Zoom (call). I keep adjusting the light thinking, 'What’s happened to me?' I'm here about to shoot a film. I brought my family to get them out of London lockdown and I've been wallowing around in a pool with a three-year-old all day."

Hugh and his wife Anna Eberstein welcomed their first child John Mungo Grant in September 2012 and then their second child - whose name remains unknown - arrived in December 2015.

In March 2018, Hugh's ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley revealed that the couple had welcomed their third child. The Hollywood star also shares two children - Tabitha and Felix - with Tinglan Hong.

