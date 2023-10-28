See John Travolta's eye-watering $10 million home with private airport

For much of his career as a global movie star with money to burn, John Travolta has been passionate about planes and aviation — so much so that he both owns and flies his own jets. So it shouldn't be a surprise that his $10 million mansion in Ocala. Florida is more than just a luxury five-bedroom home: it's also a private airport!

The Saturday Night Fever superstar, now 69, built the house on the exclusive Jumbolair Aviation Estates residence back in the '90s. The property includes not only an airport and airstrip, but space to park two of his jets right outside his home — so the aircrafts can be boarded within a minute of leaving the front door.

John and his late wife Kelly Preston were the first to purchase and build a home on the country's only private runway. The 550-acre estate now includes a 3,600-foot runway, a 7,600-square-foot mansion that was once home to horse breeder Muriel Vanderbilt, an 8,700-square-foot conference center, and approximately seventeen unsold estates with runway access. John remodeled his midcentury house when he first moved in, and the home features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, spacious, open-plan living areas and a stunning pool in the garden.

Travolta's home has two aircraft parking bays!

John and his daughter Ella Bleu, 23, often share glimpses inside their incredible home via their Instagram accounts. Earlier this year, the widowed father gave fans a treat by showing a video of the family's Easter celebrations which included some fabulous shots of their Florida home, from their cozy living room to their formal dining area (with airport hanger in the background), to their extensive grounds.

WATCH: Get a birds' eye view of John's home from above

John's property also includes a huge, 16-car garage, which he's lovingly turning over to a parkour-style gym for his son, Ben, whose acrobatic skills increase week on week. And the outside space is particularly important to the actor and pilot as a cool spot for adults and kids to hang out in. One of his architects told Achitectural Digest: "The pool cabana is a grown-up playroom. John wanted to use it for dancing, which is why it has a big open space and stone flooring." With a pool slide, a huge swimming area and a golf course, the outside of the home is truly one huge amusement zone.

© Orlando Sentinel Jumbolair Aviation Estates in Ocala, Florida, where John Travolta lives

The home was the product of John's collaboration with wife of nearly 30 years Kelly who sadly passed away at age 57 in 2020. The couple built the home together and Kelly spoke excitedly about her husband's obsession with planes during an interview with AD back in 2004.

© Gisela Schober John Travolta with his late wife Kelly Preston and their children

"It was always John's dream to have planes in his front yard—to practically be able to pull up to the house—so that when you wanted to go to dinner, all you'd have to do was step out the door, get on the plane and whisk off," Kelly said. "And we fly in and out a lot. Last year when Johnny was shooting a movie in Tampa, he flew to and from work every day. Each night the kids and I would go out in the golf cart, watch the landing, then bring Johnny to the house while the plane taxied in. It was very exciting."

© Randy Holmes John & Ella Bleu Travolta are super close as father and daughter

The pair shared a unique vision: to be able to see both of their prized jets from inside the house, from the bedroom, the great room and the dining room. The final design sees both jets with parking ports just 100m from the front door, meaning John can almost taxi right to his own doorstep!

These days, John shares his home the home with his daughter Ella and his son Ben, now 12 (John and Kelly's son Jett tragically passed away aged 16 in 2009). Scroll on for the best pictures of their incredible family home as shared by John and Ella.

© Instagram/John Travolta John Travolta's home - with airport in background

In this video you can see the family table laid for Easter Day and the airport hanger behind.

John Travolta and kids celebrate Christmas in their Florida home

The family celebrate Christmas in Florida and their home still has the same comfy vibe John and Kelly first wanted when they designed the house.

© Instagram John and daughter Ella celebrate New Year in the kitchen

The kitchen is decked out in classic dark wood and is very contemporary looking.

Ella shows a peek of her classic home in the background

The classic decor can be seen behind Ella in this image she shared on Instagram.

© Instagram/John Travolta John Travolta's home gym is impressive

Ben has taken over part of his dad's 16-car garage with his gymnastic equipment!