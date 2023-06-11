Gogglebox star Ellie Warner sparks fan confusion with new baby photo

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has sparked confusion amongst her Instagram followers after posting a series of snaps from a 'naming ceremony" she attended at the weekend.

The reality star, who recently welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend Nat Eddleston, shared photos from the event, which celebrated her friend's newborn baby girl, Connie.

In the post, Ellie included a snap of herself appearing to hold her son Ezra while standing alongside her sister Izzi, and also shared a glimpse of the stunning celebration, which featured large light-up letters that spelt 'Connie' in front of a beautiful balloon display.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Beautiful day out at Connie's naming ceremony. Thank you for inviting us @palmtreeskin."

Fans took to the comments section to praise the delightful post, with one person writing: "Wow Ellie you look amazing, what a beautiful little baby," while another added: "You look gorgeous, motherhood suits you."

© Instagram Ellie Warner cradling son Ezra after his pool birth

However, some of Ellie's followers were left a little confused and thought the naming ceremony was for Ellie's newborn baby.

One person wrote: "Thought it was a boy called Ezra?" while another added: "Papers say you had a boy?"

© Instagram Ellie shared this gorgeous photo of baby Ezra on Instagram

A third fan clarified the post, writing: "Connie isn't the name of Ellie's baby boy. It was a ceremony for someone else."

Ellie announced the birth of her son in an episode of Gogglebox that aired earlier this month. The hairdresser introduced little Ezra while sitting on her sofa before handing him over to her sister for a cuddle. Watch the sweet moment in the video below.

WATCH: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner introduces her newborn son

She later took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of her baby boy peacefully sleeping in a blanket, writing in the caption: "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much, son."

Ellie regularly shared insights into her pregnancy experience with Gogglebox viewers over the nine months and even first revealed that she was expecting during an episode of the programme that aired in December.

© Channel 4 Ellie's son made his TV debut on Gogglebox

Showing Izzi a picture of the ultrasound scan, she said: "I went for a scan on Saturday. That's the picture," before joking that it "looks like a jellied alien".

The TV star's pregnancy wasn't completely smooth sailing, however. In one episode, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with gestational diabetes while settling down to view an episode of BBC One's The Apprentice. "Alan Sugar is my only sugar fix now I have got gestational diabetes," she joked.

© Instagram Ezra is Ellie's first baby

Ellie isn't the only Gogglebox cast member who has celebrated exciting baby news recently. Pete Sandiford revealed that he and his wife Paige had welcomed their second child during an episode of the programme, with his baby girl, Eva, making her TV debut.

He later took to Instagram to share an adorable snap of him cradling his baby. The 28-year-old penned in the caption: "Myself and @paigesandiford_ would like to welcome the newest addition to our family, Eva Sylvie Sandiford."

© Channel 4 Pete Sandiford also introduced his newborn daughter during an episode of Gogglebox

