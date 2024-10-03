Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt breaks silence after welcoming baby

Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt has issued a new update after welcoming her first child.

Whilst the actress has thus far kept details surrounding her newborn under wraps, Joanne shared the sweetest update on Wednesday.

© Getty Images Joanne welcomed her first child in September

Taking to Instagram Stories, the mother-of-one, 44, uploaded an image of her baby rocker crafted from beech.

The "learning arch", which retails for €104, features a trio of adorable wooden toys which are reportedly "ideal for stimulating the child from birth".

© Instagram Joanne shared a glimpse inside her motherhood journey

According to the brand's website, "its natural wooden toys - cloud, ring and wooden beads - will provide baby with gentle stimulation and entertainment in his LEVO."

In her caption, Joanne shared a glimpse inside her motherhood journey, writing: "Thank you @charliecraneparis for the beautiful gift. We use this every day and we absolutely love it! Perfect when they are really little as it supports them in all the right places."

© Getty Images Joanne at the BRIT Awards in March

While the sweet rocker took centre stage, Joanne also shared a rare sneak peek inside her modern kitchen. Boasting plenty of natural light, sleek cream countertops and fresh blooms, the star's home looked so swish and calming.

The 44-year-old was spotted pushing her newborn in a pram back in September. Pictures obtained by MailOnline showed the Breathtaking star enjoying a stroll with her newborn whilst out in Berkshire.

© Joss Barratt The actress is best known for portraying Anna Bates in Downton Abbey

She appeared in high spirits, dressed for the autumnal weather in a stylish leather biker jacket, a crisp white T-shirt, baggy trousers and a baker boy cap.

Joanne accessorised with a leather crossbody bag and wore her luminous blonde locks down loose in a sleek style.

Notoriously private about her family life, the actress is yet to reveal the identity of her baby's father. Back in August 2023 she was linked to a mystery man named Mark but has thus far remained tight-lipped about their reported romance.

Joanne was married to IT consultant James Cannon, whom she wed in a romantic Oxford ceremony. The pair were married from 2012 to 2020, and lived together in Buckinghamshire, before confirming their split.

© Getty Images The actress debuted her baby bump on the red carpet

The star first revealed her pregnancy in June at the Into Film Awards where she unveiled her baby bump for the first time.

For the special occasion, she donned a scarlet mini dress complete with a trailing cape detail and an asymmetrical neckline.

Joanne teamed her frock with a pair of matching red heels and elevated her look with a slick of eyeliner and a glossy lip.