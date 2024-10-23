Victoria Beckham sends special message to new in-laws amid Romeo romance

Romeo Beckham and his new love, Gray Sorrenti, only went public with their relationship a few weeks ago, but it's clear she has already been welcomed into the Beckham brood.

Victoria Beckham has reportedly known Gray for several years after working with her father, photographer Mario Sorrenti, since 2019, and on Wednesday, VB proved just how close she is to Gray's family.

Taking to Instagram, Victoria shared a cheeky photo from her VB X Reebok shoot from several years ago. The campaign was shot by Mario, and the mother-of-four tagged him in the post, writing: "Happy birthday @mariosorrenti!!! Kisses xx"

© Instagram Victoria shared a cheeky birthday post for Mario Sorrenti

With Romeo and Gray spending more time together, we suspect Mario and Victoria are in regular contact – and she's friends with his wife, Mary Frey, too. Victoria and David Beckham have been known to have dinner with the creative power couple

VB and David's oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, is also a friend of Mario, spending time together at the launch of the OBSESSED Calvin Klein fragrance in London way back in 2017 – the family connections certainly seem to run deep!

Nepo babies unite

Despite being just 23, Gray already has a budding photography career to rival her father's, having shot the likes of Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez.

© Getty Gray is a talent in her own right

On the benefits of being the child of creative parents, Mario shot down talk of nepotism, telling Business of Fashion: "Having grown up in a family that has some sort of success in fashion does give you some sort of privilege. But at the end of the day, anyone can recognise if you have 'it' or you don't, because that can only take you so far."

Gray denied speculation of nepotism, too, claiming: "I didn't become a photographer because my dad's a photographer."

LOOK: Cruz Beckham, 19, and new girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 29, are so in love during New York date

Romeo also initially followed in his dad's footsteps, playing football for David's team, Inter Miami, before stepping down earlier this year to emulate his mother's career in fashion instead.

Brooklyn Beckham also attempted a football career, before honestly sharing that he felt he'd never live up to his dad's success, so decided to forge his own path, becoming a chef and creating a hot sauce brand.

© Instagram The Beckhams are taking after their parents

The Beckham's youngest son, Cruz, is following his mother's first career, with dreams of being a musician, while Harper also recently revealed she hopes to do a VB and build a successful brand.

With Victoria and David on their sides, we suspect we'll see much success from the next generation of Beckhams.