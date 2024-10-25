Why Katie Holmes said parenting only child Suri Cruise was 'heartbreaking' in past conversation

Katie Holmes has had an eventful and emotional year in her personal life, as she's waved off her only child Suri, 18, who flew the nest in August to attend college.

While the Dawson's Creek star is delighted that her daughter is thriving and living an independent life, the distance between them has meant Katie has had to adjust to a new normal, something she had previously admitted she would find "heartbreaking".

In a past interview with Town & Country, Katie said she would find it difficult when Suri left home.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise's life in NYC

She said: "Every day, kids get a little further away from you. That's a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it's heartbreaking."

She added: "You want them to stay with you forever, but they're these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need — and then they're going to go. And that's going to be very, very sad for me."

© Santiago Felipe Katie Holmes previously said parenting can be "heartbreaking" while watching her daughter grow up

More recently, when talking to the publication ahead of Suri's departure, she said: "Of course, I will miss the close proximity. But I'm really proud of her and I'm happy."

While Suri is now a flight away, living in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, while studying at Carnegie Mellon University, she recently went back home to New York City to visit Katie during her college recess.

© TikTok Suri Cruise moved away to study at Carnegie Mellon University at the end of the summer

The 18-year-old was pictured walking around the city with her mom, and even went to support her show, Our Town, by watching in the audience.

Suri was also seen walking around with her beloved pet cat, Eleanor, in a cat carrier, while hanging out with a friend. Katie raised Suri in New York City for most of her childhood, having moved to the East Coast following her divorce from Tom Cruise in 2012.

© Getty Images Katie loves being a mom and raised her only daughter in NYC

She previously said that NYC was a great fit for her and Suri, and that they both enjoyed the "vibe" and all the things that it had to offer, day and night.

She told InStyle: "The city has a lot to offer, and I use it. Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate.

© Sara Jaye/WireImage Katie became an empty nester at the end of August

"But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe. When there are 25 things to do every night, it takes you out of your own thing. And you know what else I discovered? There's a place not far from my house that does foot massages until midnight. That's what New York offers!"