Ruth Langsford reveals son’s sweet gesture following split from Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford enjoyed some quality time with her son Jack as the 22-year-old made a sweet gesture to his mum.

The 64-year-old took to Instagram to share a video as she tucked into an Indian takeaway, which Ruth's son kindly ordered for her.

© Ruth Langsford Ruth showed off her takeaway on her Instagram Stories

"So my son ordered my takeaway so it was here when I got home. Love him for that," the star said. Ruth showed off the pair's choice of curry, as the mother and son spent their Friday evening together.

The Loose Women panellist shares her one son Jack with her ex-husband and former Eamonn Holmes. The former This Morning co-stars were married for 14 years, before announcing their shock split in May.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ruth and Eamonn announced their separation in May

A spokesperson told HELLO! at the time: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

The former couple shared a £3.25m mansion in Weybridge, Surrey, which Ruth has continued to live in. The lavish marital home features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and four reception rooms.

© Getty Ruth and Eamonn Holmes are pictured with their son Jack and Eamonn's daughter Rebecca in 2018

While the mother-of-one is yet to speak publicly on the split, Ruth's Loose Women co-star Kaye Adams commented that she is "really great", while speaking with The Sun at the National Television Awards.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ruth took a two month break from Loose Women following the split

Eamonn chose to speak out on his split while appearing on GB News, acknowledging the support of his fans. He said: "Thank you for your support for Ruth and I as to the news of our separation. Your support to both of us is very much appreciated."

Along with Jack, Eamonn has three more children, Declan, Rebecca, and Niall, from his first marriage.

© Instagram Ruth shared pictures from their wedding day

The presenter began dating Ruth back in 1997, and HELLO! exclusively covered their nuptials in 2010.

On their 10th wedding anniversary, Ruth shared a heartwarming tribute to her husband, along with rarely-seen photos of their wedding day. She captioned the post: "Loving & laughing for 24 years...Happy 10th Anniversary my darling."