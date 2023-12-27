Ruth Langsford celebrates special memories with son Jack after 'horrendous' separation

Ruth Langsford is in her element now that her son Jack, 21, is home from university – and fans have been loving her sweet updates about their festive family plans.

The Loose Women presenter, 63, shared a heartwarming snap of her son and her pet dog Maggie on a Christmas Eve dog walk, enjoying some quality time together outside of the house. The former This Morning host also revealed that Jack had given her a cracking Christmas card, showing just how much he valued her as a mum.

The card read: "She lay under the tree, to remind her family that she too was a gift", and Ruth was naturally quick to recreate it for comedic effect.

"Best Christmas card EVER from Jack!!! And so true! #giftthatkeepsongiving," Ruth wrote. One fan responded: "Love it! Merry Christmas to you all xx," while another penned: "Sons are just the best!".

© Instagram Ruth Langsford enjoyed an emotional reunion with son Jack upon his return from university

Ruth has shared several more updates with her loyal fans over the Christmas period, including her beverage of choice (a Prosecco in a fancy cocktail glass), her roaring fireplace, and her turkey and leftover veg soup bubbling away on the stove.

The TV personality's Christmas with her son is all the more special since Ruth recently confessed just how much her only child leaving for university had impacted her.

© Instagram Ruth's son Jack presented her with an epic Christmas card

Talking about her son Jack leaving home, she tearfully told Rosie Nixon, HELLO!'s In A Good Place podcast host: "I would say that first week of not having him at home literally felt like part of my heart had been ripped out.

"I remember coming into his bedroom and crying and getting hold of the pillow, and I could smell him on the pillow, and had a good old cry, and then shutting the door and then that first week was horrendous because I was just so used to having him around."

© Instagram Ruth was quick to recreate Jack's card

The star also opened up about why she is passionate about helping midlife women to look and feel fantastic in the episode, which you can listen to below in full.

Eamonn and Ruth live in a spacious Surrey home boasting six bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms.

The modern abode, which isn't far from Ruth's beloved mum's house, also has its very own home cinema and a Manchester-United theme man cave for GB News host Eamonn to relax in.

© Getty Ruth and Eamonn Holmes are pictured with their son Jack (L) and Eamonn's daughter Rebecca (R) in 2018

Aside from Jack, Eamonn is also a doting father to his son Declan, 34, whom he shares with his ex-wife Gabriella. The former couple also share Rebecca, 32, and Niall, 30.