Ben Shephard reunites with eldest son Sam after 'very emotional' goodbye

Ben Shephard is busy "laying groundwork and building foundations" ahead of his milestone 50th birthday in December as he pledges to get fit at 50 in a new challenge.

The This Morning presenter, who left Good Morning Britain earlier this year to step into Phillip Schofield's former shoes, has already embarked on a series of health and fitness challenges.

This year has been one of major changes for the TV presenter. Ben is not only approaching his fifth decade and adjusting to his major career change, but he also had to say goodbye to his eldest son, Sam, 19, who left home for university last month.

© Instagram Ben keeps his family largely out of the spotlight, but does occasionally share sweet photographs on Instagram

In a new Instagram post shared with his 593k followers, however, the doting father-of-two appeared to have reunited with his eldest and his son Jack, 16, who still lives at home.

"Spinning through some pics - it’s been quite the week which was all about laying groundwork and building foundations as we get stuck into fit at 50," wrote the TV star.

"Some @foundaryfit beasting time spent with the boys playing golf (Jack my son is a proper bandit)" penned Ben, sharing a video of his youngest son striking a golf ball.

WATCH: Ben Shephard reunites with his two sons to play golf

Just before the clip ends, Ben's eldest son Sam appears in the video beside his brother.

Ben opens up about being a father

During a segment in a September episode of the Lorraine show, the father-of-two opened up about his eldest son flying the nest and described how it was an emotional moment for himself and his wife Annie.

© Instagram Ben's son Sam recently headed off to university

Ben told TV host Lorraine Kelly: "He actually starts lectures today. So he's had his freshers. It was all very emotional."

Reacting to a snapshot of Sam posing with mum Annie, Ben went on to say: "This was him and Annie, he's in Bristol. She was better than I was to be fair, I was really, really emotional about it."

© Instagram Ben and his son Sam and Jack enjoyed Park Runs together on a regular basis before his eldest flew the nest

In a candid Instagram post, the former GMB presenter couldn't hide his emotions after moving his son into halls at Bristol University. "We dropped Sam at Uni - v v emotional," wrote the star, adding: "(He’s having a ball and has barely slept!)".