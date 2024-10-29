Jessica Alba's teen daughters tower over famous parents in family photo that sparks reaction

Jessica Alba took her family on an incredible day trip to Disneyland this week – but followers couldn't help but comment on how young the mom-of-three looked, with many comparing her to her daughters.

"Jessica, you look like their big sister and also! That outfit!" wrote one fan, in response to the carousel which shared a behind-the-scenes look at their family day out.

In one picture Jessica wrapped her arms around Honor, 16, and 13-year-old Haven, while her husband Cash Warren stood with their son Hayes, six.

© Jessica Alba Haven, Jessica Alba, Honor, Cash Warren and Hayes stand in front of sign for Cars Land at Disney

"Jessica looking younger than her daughters," read another comment, as another quipped: "No but seriously, how do you look so young tho , you look like a sister…"

Jessica wore black cargo pants and a black cropped tank top with a black-and-white plaid shirt for the fun day out, with her daughters in blue jeans and white tees and baseball caps.

Cash wore chinos with a white tee and Hayes matched his mom in black cargo pants and a grey tee.

Her kids also, adorably, all wore matching sneakers.

© Jessica Alba Jessica Alba and daughter Honor stand in front of Cars Land at Disneyland

The Dark Angel actress was joined by good friends Jared Rosenberg and his wife Jen and their two children; the pictures also captured the group eating cotton candy and enjoying the Star Wars rides.

Jessica, 42, is raising her children in Los Angeles and took the time on October 29 to celebrate Vote Early Day, sharing how she is voting for her own children.

Recommended video You may also like Watch as Jessica Alba pays tribute to daughter Honor on her 16th birthday

© Jessica Alba Jessica poses with her family in Mykonos

"Honoring #VoteEarlyDay today by checking in on my friends and fam to make sure they’re registered, have a voting plan, or better yet—have already voted," she wrote, adding: "The election is not in 7 days—the election is over in 7 days."

"By voting early, we make sure nothing - surprises, long lines, or confusing rules - keeps us from making our voices heard in this critical moment," she added, sharing that she would be voting for Kamala Harris.

Jessica also included a poem by the poet Cleo Wade, which in part read: '"Yes I am voting for my daughters and mama and neighbors and friends but I am also voting for damn myself.