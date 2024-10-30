Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream has braces at 7 – is it safe?

Eagled-eyed Kardashian fans might have noticed that Dream, the seven-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian, has been wearing braces for several months.

At just seven, Dream likely still has many of her baby teeth, so it's a surprise to see her with train tracks, leading Rob Kardashian's followers to wonder if there's a minimum age kids can have braces fitted.

"Isn't she young to have braces?" one fan asked, with another adding: "All those teeth are gonna fall out."

While it seems Dream is young to have braces, leading cosmetic dentist Dr. Sam Jewtha of Bespoke Smile explains there can be benefits to having them at a young age.

"Braces are not just for cosmetic purposes to straighten the teeth," he explains. "If a child has braces younger than the age of 12, it could be because the mouth is overcrowded, as this can cause oral health problems such as cavities and tooth decay to arise, as parts will be more difficult to clean."

Having braces can help to space the teeth out ready for adult teeth to grow in. "The jawbone is softer in younger children so is easier to reposition with braces," Dr. Jewtha adds, explaining that severe bite issues or an underdeveloped jaw could be a reason to have braces earlier than usual as these concerns can lead to problems with breathing, talking and chewing.

The dentist adds that there is growing evidence to suggest modifying teeth during growth means fewer orthodontic extractions will be needed as the child grows older, plus they might see better jaw development.

Taking precautions

That said, when young children get braces, it's extra important that their parent supervises brushing. "With braces, food is more likely to get trapped so a good oral hygiene routine is really important - the support of an adult will be needed here to ensure this is maintained," says Dr. Jewtha.

Kardashian kids

Dream isn't the only one of the younger Kardashian generation to have braces. Kourtney's daughter Penelope, 12, is currently wearing braces, while Kim's 11-year-old daughter North West had braces fitted when she was eight and has worn them on and off since, most recently showing them off in her family back-to-school photo in September of this year.

© Getty Kendall Jenner had braces when she was a teen

Dream's aunt Kendall Jenner, also wore braces while she was in the public eye, while Kim had braces when she was in high school and still wears a retainer to this day to keep her teeth looking perfect.