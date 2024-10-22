Dream Kardashian's sweet bond with future stepdad

Dream Kardashian is gaining a stepfather in Derrick Milano, after he proposed to her mom, Angela White, on Friday.

The seven-year-old has formed a sweet bond with Derrick, thanks to their shared passion for music.

While not so much is known about the family's personal life, Angela recently revealed that her now fiancé had helped her only daughter produce her very own song, 'Besties Do It Better', for a fun project.

The song wasn't released to the public, but the proud mom did share a snippet of it on her Instagram page over the summer. She used it to accompany a montage of photos of Dream following a dance show in June, and wrote alongside it: "Song : Dream - Besties Do It Better."

The star opened up about the song shortly afterwards, telling ET: "It is not a song you can stream, you can't do none of that. It's not a song that is released. I was just really happy for Derrick to be releasing music. He's really talented on his own, and I'm just waiting for more. We need more!”

Angela loves being a mom and also shares son King, 12, with ex Tyga. She has transformed her lifestyle over the past few years and recently celebrated three years of sobriety, which she marked with a cake at home with her children.

Discussing her current routine and relationship with Dream's dad, Rob Kardashian, Angela told ET: "We have structure. I think structure's key."

"I fought my way through it. It's done. I'm so excited. You have no idea," she said of having joint custody. "[It's working] splendid. I'm in a better place, my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me. Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong."

She added: "I want to be somebody that they're proud of." While Rob prefers to keep out of the spotlight, his sister, Khloe Kardashian, often shares photos of Dream on her social media pages spending time with her two children True and Tatum.

Khloe previously revealed that she was like a "third parent" to Dream, and even has her name included in a necklace featuring her other two children.

On an episode of The Kardashians, during which Khloe was helping to plan Dream's sixth birthday party in 2022, she said: "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

Khloe added: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."

The star also praised Rob's parenting skills: "Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we’ve always been," she said.