Rob Kardashian's 'love and positivity' approach to co-parenting daughter Dream with Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian comes from one of the most famous families in Hollywood, and yet he is rarely seen in public. The 37-year-old former reality TV star keeps himself to himself, working on his hot sauce business and most importantly, raising his seven-year-old daughter Dream.

Rob co-parents Dream with his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, 36. The couple made headlines during their time together due to the tumultuous nature of their relationship which culminated in the rapper attempting to sue Rob's mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim and Khloe Kardashian for defamation.

© Getty Blac Chyna and Rob share daughter Dream

Nowadays, Rob is more elusive but details have been shared along the way about his parenting style with his adorable lookalike daughter. Get the full details with us.

© Instagram Dream (centre) with her cousins Chicago and True

Rob has revealed very little about life with Dream however Blac Chyna has offered glimpses into their co-parenting relationship.

It takes a village

"Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity,” the doting mother revealed.

© Getty Blac Chyna has spoken about co-parenting Dream

"As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides."

Support from Khloe Kardashian

Rob's older sister and fellow Kardashians star Khloe has previously spoken about being part of the village raising Dream.

© Instagram Khloe Kardashian has spoken about how she has helped to raise Dream

"I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream, I guess," Khloe admitted. "I mean I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me, or her own mom, or whoever. It's important and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from."

© Instagram Khloe is a doting aunt

The loving aunt also paid tribute to the father her brother Rob has become. "Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life," the Good American founder said. "I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life. We are ALL trying to do our best in life."

Parenting tips from Khloe

Khloe is busy raising two children of her own, navigating a co-parenting relationship with her basketball star ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

© Instagram Khloe Kardashian with her children True and Tatum and niece Dream on the beach

The TV star, who is a mom to six-year-old True and baby Tatum, has detailed her approach to parenting. Though every parent is different, we are sure Rob takes notes from his big sister's approach.

© Instagram Khloe is a mom of two

"I am really strict. I have a schedule. I'm very militant with how I parent True, and I believe that a schedule saves everything," Khloe revealed in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

Taking pointers from Kourtney

Meanwhile, Rob's eldest sister Kourtney takes on a different approach. She is raising four children - Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, Reign, nine, and baby Rocky - using an attachment style.

© Instagram Kourtney has four kids

"When I had Mason, I just felt really attached to him and wanted to bring him everywhere," Kourtney said on an episode of The Kardashians. "He ended up sleeping with me, and I breastfed for 14 months." Kourtney co-slept with Mason until he was seven and was still co-sleeping with Penelope when she was ten.