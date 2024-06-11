Rihanna wows in red leather with natural curls at Fenty Hair launch in LA

Rihanna made a style statement in red leather on Monday – but all eyes were on her natural, short curls.

The 36-year-old has ditched her longer, blonder locks in favor of her natural hair texture ahead of the launch of her debut haircare line, Fenty Hair.

Rihanna showcased her new honey blonde curls at the event in Los Angeles and looked gorgeous wearing head-to-toe leather.

Rocking a fitted midi skirt with a matching oversized jacket that fell off one shoulder, Rihanna oozed confidence as she posed for photos.

© Getty Images Rihanna's natural curls look amazing

She accessorized with silver necklaces decorated with red jewels and added glossy lips and blush that matched her eye makeup.

On June 4, the business mogul announced the upcoming launch of Fenty Hair, set to debut on June 13.

© Getty Images Rihanna looked gorgeous in her red leather outfit

"A new family is moving in! @fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you've been waiting for," she teased on Instagram.

"You know how much switching my hair up matters to me," Rihanna shared with her 151 million Instagram followers.

"I've had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural—so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It's time to play and get stronger by the style."

© Getty Images Rihanna's Fenty Hair launches on June 13

In a promotional video, Rihanna showcased her hair in various styles, from a honey-blonde pixie wig to natural curls.

"Hair has always been very personal to me," she stated. "It's an outlet of self-expression, creativity. I feel like it's also been markers of my evolution and growth over the years."

© Getty Images Fenty Hair has been developed and tested on all hair types

The accompanying caption read: "My hair has always been a huge part of my career and personal evolution, and @fentyhair was created to keep up with our hair and lifestyle—while constantly strengthening and repairing our hair with each use."

She encouraged fans to sign up for early access to the products, expressing her excitement: "I can't wait for y'all to experience this!! hit the [link] in my bio to sign up & shop first!"

© Getty Images Fenty Hair is powered by Replenicore-5

According to Fenty Hair's official Instagram account, the "flexible line of products" has been "developed & tested on all hair types to repair, strengthen, hydrate, smooth + protect".

The products are "powered by our proprietary complex, Replenicore-5. It's clinically tested to repair, strengthen, hydrate, smooth + protect, and it's infused in all Fenty Hair products for always-on repair, at every step".