Rihanna and ASAP share adorable never-before-seen snaps with toddler RZA and baby Riot

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's eldest son, RZA, turned two on Monday, and the celebrations were as stylish and heartfelt as you'd expect from one of music's most glamorous couples.

The Harlem-bred rapper, ASAP Rocky, took to Instagram to share the joyous occasion with his 18.5 million followers, posting adorable, never-before-seen family photos that captured the essence of their celebrations.

"HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY 2 MY 1st BORN BABY BOY RZA," gushed the proud dad, 35, alongside a series of snaps that featured the 36-year-old Barbadian singer and their two sons.

The couple, who welcomed their younger son Riot on August 1, 2023, looked every bit the doting parents in the intimate images shared with fans.

© Instagram Rocky shares never before seen images of partner Rihanna and their two children RZA and Riot

In one touching photo, Rihanna, founder of Savage X Fenty, looked effortlessly chic dressed in a heather gray robe, dark gray shorts, and a white tank top.

Her blonde highlighted locks were styled into an elegant updo, and she wore a light, radiant makeup look that emphasized her natural beauty.

© Instagram Rihanna looks like the picture-perfect mom with her two sons

The songstress lovingly held little Riot in her lap, while ASAP Rocky played joyfully with RZA, showing his playful side by holding his son upside down.

The family photos radiated happiness and domestic bliss, capturing the private moments of joy between the famous parents and their children.

Inside Rihanna's new family life

The post quickly amassed over 924,000 likes, reflecting the fans' love and admiration for the family.

To mark RZA's second milestone, the couple threw an extravagant birthday bash at the Color Factory in NYC.

© Instagram Rocky with his son RZA

This celeb-loved art museum, known for its interactive exhibits and family-friendly environment, was the perfect setting for such a festive occasion.

The event was attended by close friends and family, including their younger son Riot Rose, who was just as much the star of the show as his older brother.

© Instagram Rocky gives his son a kiss

The family's celebration comes shortly after Rihanna, known for hits like We Found Love, spent Mother's Day with her adorable sons.

Although Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were expected to grace the Met Gala with their presence after hinting at a more "simple" look this year, they ultimately skipped the event.

Reports suggest Rihanna was recovering from the flu, leading the couple to prioritize health and family time over the high-profile gala.