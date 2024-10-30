Princess Beatrice makes surprise overseas trip in bump-skimming look

Princess Beatrice made a surprise overseas trip with her sister Princess Eugenie this week.

The royal sisters headed to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia to attend The Future Investment Initiative, FII 2024, and Beatrice was seen in a photograph shared on social media wearing a super chic all-black outfit.

Beatrice, 36, was chatting to another attendee in the photo wearing a black midi dress with a laced hem. The sleeves were quarter-length and the dress featured a high collar.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson opted for comfort with her outfit, pairing the dress with some flat black pumps with a strap detail.

Beatrice was also wearing a lanyard around her neck and a casual leather bag was draped over her shoulders.

The royal was likely engaging in conferences and inspiring talks for hours at a time, so it's not surprising Beatrice chose to dress comfortably given she's pregnant with her second child.

Meanwhile, Beatrice's look was more corporate smart for the conference, contrasting her recent looks while attending glitzy parties in central London.

Last week, the mum-to-be amped up the glamour for a global fashion launch for socialite Nicky Hilton's collection for Rebecca Vallance.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child together

Beatrice wore a black cocktail dress from the brand which featured puffed sleeves and pretty bow detailing on the front. She paired the look with Roger Vivier shoes and a matching clutch bag.

The royal's makeup and hair were perfect for the occasion. Beatrice had lined her eyes with a dark, smoky finish and wore a pink lip, while her gorgeous red hair was styled in tumbling curls.

© Dave Benett Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Princess Beatrice of York and Rebecca Vallance in London recently

Beatrice and Edoardo's baby news

Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, announced at the beginning of the month that they are expecting their second child together.

The couple, who wed in 2020, welcomed their first child together, Sienna, in 2021. Meanwhile, Edoardo, 40, is already a dad to eight-year-old son, Christopher, known as Wolfie.

MORE: Inside Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's love story - from childhood friendship and intimate wedding to parenthood

© The Royal Family The couple shared a joyful photo to mark the news

Announcing the news of Beatrice's second pregnancy, a statement read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three.

"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

© Getty The couple will welcome their second child in the spring

In addition to the written statement, Beatrice and her husband also shared two family photographs.

One was of the proud parents smiling for the camera, and the second showed proud dad Edoardo walking with his two children, Wolfie and Sienna, through the countryside.