Princess Beatrice looks so in love in unseen royal wedding photo Sarah Ferguson shared another glimpse into her daughter's wedding

Royal fans have been treated to another glimpse inside Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's secret royal wedding, thanks to her mother Sarah, Duchess of York.

Sarah has been sharing never-seen-before images with royal fans in the form of 'thank you' cards, and her latest might just be the most romantic one yet.

WATCH: The stunning images from Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's royal wedding

The beautiful black and white photo shows Beatrice gazing lovingly into her new husband's eyes as they affectionately touch their noses together during a sweet embrace.

The snap was taken after their Windsor ceremony on 17 July and has been shared by blogger Couture and Royals, who originally received a copy of the photo from fellow blogger H.R.H Royal Replies.

Sarah Ferguson sent this stunning image as a 'thank you' card to royal fans (Credit: H.R.H Royal Replies)

The latest previously unseen photo from Beatrice's royal wedding comes after another recipient shared her own letter from the Duchess of York.

Shared by Royal Responses, the image shows Beatrice, pictured gazing away from the camera, looking stunning in her vintage Norman Hartnell gown that was loaned to her by her grandmother the Queen for her big day.

Meanwhile her groom Edoardo looked smart in his Huntsman morning suit, complete with a champagne-hued waistcoat and a silver tie.

Beatrice's mother has been sharing unseen wedding photos with royal fans (Credit: Royal Responses)

Sarah enclosed a touching message to the royal fan, writing: "Thank you so much for your amazingly caring and supportive messages for Beatrice and Edo's future happiness.

"It was a glorious day; the sun smiled down on them. We were all delighted to be able to come together and celebrate their love for one another. Beatrice looked stunning and Edo handsome – their love shone through.

An official photo from Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's July royal wedding

"We are so happy to welcome Edo into our family and thank him for his love and devotion to Beatrice. Thank you for many years of kindness and loyalty."

Beatrice and Edoardo also sent their own thank you cards to well-wishers, describing their wedding day as "magical" and thanking "those who have worked hard to protect our communities over the last few months, we owe them so much".

