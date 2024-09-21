Faith Hill rocks incredible retro haircut as she celebrates special birthday

Faith Hill is celebrating her 57th birthday, and husband Tim McGraw and her daughters are honoring the singer with a series of gorgeous throwback pictures, and a powerful and poignant message.

Taking to Instagram, Faith's daughter Gracie shared a series of pictures of a younger version of her mom with baby Gracie, and in one Faith rocked her 90s cropped bleach blonde cut.

Faith Hill poses with baby girl Gracie in a pool

The cut was the one Faith had when she hit the big mainstream in 1998 with her self-titled album Faith, while a second, taken more recently, showed Faith with her long natural locks as she lounged on a boat.

Gracie, 27, is Faith's eldest and her second daughter, Maggie, 26, also shared a sweet snap of the pair together at a concert.

Faith lounges on a boat in picture shared by daughter Gracie

"Happy birthday to my bff, love you so much mom," Maggie wrote.

Audrey, Faith and Tim's youngest daughter, also posted a gorgeous throwback of Faith, sharing a snap of her mom from a magazine.

© Instagram Maggie shared this snap of her watching a concert with mom Faith

"Happy birthday mom, the most beautiful inside and out. I love you so much," she wrote.

Tim, who wed Faith in 1996, also took to Instagram and shared a picture of Faith in characterfrom their TV show 1883, writing: "Happy birthday to this remarkable woman! My beautiful, strong, crazy, badass wife!!!!"

Faith's daughter Audrey shared this sweet throwback

Tim went on to praise Faith for being a role model for their girls, adding: "Let's honor the women in our lives with respect and make sure that we fight for their rights right alongside them!"

"I love my girl with everything that I am and could ever hope to be! She is our beacon, our rock, our strength," he wrote.

Audrey also posted this sweet snap of Faith

"The girls and I are so very blessed! Our girls could not have a better role model in their lives as to how to be an incredibly strong woman. And how to believe in themselves and be in charge of their lives (every aspect of their lives)! Let's honor the women in our lives with respect and make sure that we fight for their rights right alongside them!"

Tim and Faith have both become huge musicians over the decades, and their girls are following in their footsteps.

© Getty Images Audrey, Tim, Faith and Maggie attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in 2023

Gracie recently took to Instagram to celebrate the news that she had been cast in her first off-Broadway production, Babe, also starring Marissa Tomei and Arliss Howard.

Per The New Group, the plot of the show reads: "From grunge to femme punk hits, Abby and Gus have produced it all. Their work marriage is legendary and Gus has the platinum records to prove it. But when Katherine, a fresh A&R hire, calls Abby out on the compromises she’s made in her work, Abby must face the music and fight to survive."

Audrey is a singer, while Maggie, who also has vocal talents, branched out of the entertainment industry, and obtained a Master of Arts in Sustainability Science and Practice from Stanford University and works as the Special Projects and Government Affairs Manager at Earth League International.