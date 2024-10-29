Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie unveils hair transformation in almost unrecognizable photos

Gracie McGraw, the 27-year-old daughter of country music royalty Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, has taken to Instagram with a Halloween-inspired transformation that left fans doing a double-take!

Known for her down-to-earth charm and Broadway dreams, Gracie stunned followers with a series of photos showcasing her bold and whimsical new look, just in time for Halloween festivities.

In the first image, Gracie is almost unrecognizable with her face painted in exaggerated clown makeup.

With dramatic red cheeks, blue tear drops, and a downturned mouth, she channels the "sad clown" vibe to perfection. Her usually vibrant expression is hidden beneath the melancholic, almost theatrical makeup.

She shared this look in a close-up selfie taken in front of a mirror, capturing both her intense expression and the artistic detail of her makeup.

© Instagram Gracie looked so different in her latest social media post

In another snapshot, Gracie and a friend fully embrace the Halloween spirit, leaning into their costumes while posing with jello shots in hand.

Gracie’s clown makeup and a black outfit are a sharp contrast to her friend’s classic "Old Hollywood" look, complete with a pearl necklace, oversized sunglasses, and cigarette holder. The duo looks like they're having the time of their lives, adding a dash of humor to their spooky season celebrations.

© Instagram Gracie dons new look

Gracie’s clown makeup is no less dramatic in the following shot, where she stands alone in her bedroom, gazing somberly at the camera with a forlorn expression. Wearing a ruffled black dress, she sits on the edge of her bed, embodying her character with theatrical flair. The room’s dim lighting and simple decor add to the moody, haunting atmosphere, making the photo look like a scene straight out of a dark fairy tale.

One of the most captivating images from her Halloween set is a group selfie with two friends. Here, Gracie stands between her friends—one dressed as Audrey Hepburn's iconic Holly Golightly, complete with a Tiffany blue sleep mask and tassel earrings, and another donning chic sunglasses and pearls. Gracie’s clown makeup and distressed expression stand out against her friends' classic costumes, creating an unforgettable blend of whimsy and sophistication.

© Instagram Gracie enjoys dress up with her friends

While Gracie’s Halloween transformation certainly stole the show, in an earlier post she also gave fans an update on her big move.

The Broadway hopeful has been living in New York for over a year, but now she’s decided it’s time to downsize and look for something more permanent. In her Instagram post, she shared a video montage that took fans behind the scenes of her moving journey, showing snippets of her packing boxes, organizing her belongings, and even letting out a playful scream in the midst of the moving chaos.

© John Shearer Gracie is following in her parent's footsteps with her career in music

“For all the people asking why I am moving again… It has been a glorious year in this house that I’ve loved so much but now it’s time for a new chapter that is more long term and less work,” she explained in her caption, adding humorously, “Hate packing. Hate moving. LOVE TO DANCE AROUND/ HOP AROUND!!!!!”

While she didn’t reveal where she’s headed next, Gracie made it clear that her time in Tennessee is over for good. When one follower asked if she’d consider moving back to her family’s home state, she replied with a definitive, “I will never live in TN again.” It seems New York—or perhaps another vibrant city—has won her heart for now.

The McGraw-Hill daughters have each taken their own paths, all while living far from their parents' Nashville home. Maggie, Gracie’s younger sister, is working in environmental advocacy and considering law school, while Audrey, the youngest, is also pursuing the arts, with aspirations to sing and act.