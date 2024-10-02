Gracie McGraw shares heartache at tragic news of Gavin Creel's death at 48

Gracie McGraw is grieving the loss of Broadway star Gavin Creel after his death at the age of 48.

The Tony Award-winning star died from a "rare and aggressive" form of cancer and Gracie paid tribute to him on Instagram.

Alongside a dashing black-and-white photo of Gavin, the daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw wrote: "I'll never forget the first time I saw Gavin on stage. He is the absolute blueprint. Sending love to his family and friends today."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Stars who have died in 2024

She concluded: "He will be greatly missed... at every capacity."

Gracie — who is carving out a career as a Broadway star herself —received an out-pouring of love from fans who also sent their condolences to Gavin's family.

Gavin lost his life to cancer

The New York Times reported that the star's death was caused by a type of nerve cancer called metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma which he only learned he had in July.

Gracie wasn't the only star to share her sadness over the loss of Gavin. He won a won a Tony Award for his performance in Hello, Dolly! alongside Bette Midler who wrote: "I looked forward to working with him every single night. He was fantastic. I can't believe he's gone. What a loss."

© Bruce Glikas Gracie paid tribute to Gavin

Idina Menzel shared a snapshot of Gavin and wrote: "Sweet sweet Gavin Creel. An angel among the angels."

He is survived by his mother, Nancy Clemens Creel, and father, James William Creel. In addition his sisters, Heather Elise Creel and Allyson Jo Creel and his partner, Alex Temple Ward.

News of his death has rocked the theatre world which Gracie is now very much a part of.

© Getty She is following in her parents musical footsteps

She recently landed herself a gig in hit musical Babe and as she prepared to make her off-Broadway debut on October 29, her dad had a message for her.

He posted a photo of her headshot on social media and added: "Check out our daughter Gracie in her debut!!! We are so proud of her!!"

The news left Gracie in disbelief too as she told fans: "I can't believe this is real. I'll be making my off-Broadway debut coming so so soon!!!

"There are lots of words floating around in my head right now and I just can't seem to put together the right thing to say, but just know that I have never EVER been more excited, scared, or ready for anything in my life. It is an honor and dream to work with this incredible team!!"