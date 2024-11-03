In the run-up to the 2024 Presidential election, just days ahead of the fated November 5, Harrison Ford is stepping up to share his endorsement for the next POTUS.

The screen icon, 82, shared a video through the Harris for President campaign, throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Governor Tim Walz for office.

His dramatic black and white clip, shared by Kamala HQ on social media, simply features him talking about his desire to vote for the current VP over her opponent Donald Trump and encouraging his fans to do the same.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's Love Story

He says: "When dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms saying 'For God's sake, don't do this again,' you have to pay attention."

"They're telling us something important. I've got one vote, same as anyone else, and I'm going to use it to move forward. I'm going to vote for Kamala Harris."

One of the actor's strongest supporters was in fact his son Ben Ford, a professional chef and the proprietor of Ford's Filling Station, who has also shared on several occasions that he is supporting the Harris-Walz campaign.

Ben, 58, took to his social media page with his dad's video message and also shared it on his Instagram Stories. Back in August, Ben was also part of a livestream called Cooking for Kamala, in support of the VP's run for office.

MORE: Harrison Ford's painfully altered appearance revealed with nod to son Ben's future

The livestream featured more than 60 chefs and prominent members of the food world coming together to share discussions on various recipes (including Harris' famed roast chicken) and topics relating to the election.

© Getty Images Ben supported his dad's decision to endorse the Harris-Walz campaign

Padma Lakshmi and Joel McHale hosted, with chef José Andrès and Top Chef's Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons also involved, as were many other celebrity chefs alongside Ben.

MORE: Harrison Ford and wife Calista Flockhart can't keep their hands off each other in red carpet outing

The Shrinking star welcomed Ben with ex-wife Mary Marquardt, and they also welcomed son Willard Ford, now 55. With ex Melissa Mathison, he welcomed son Malcolm, 36, and Georgia, 34. And he adopted youngest son Liam Flockhart, 23, when he married wife Calista Flockhart in 2009.

© Getty Images Ford shares five children, including his adoptive son with wife Calista Flockhart

In a statement to Variety about Cooking For Kamala at the time, co-host Padma shared: "Every time I've been with Kamala we talk about food," emphasizing the role chefs can play during election season.

MORE: Harrison Ford is unrecognizable after incredibly muscly transformation you need to see

"We need every voice and to use every method we can, to get the word out that this is not the election to sit out at home. If having someone in the public eye tell you something means you'll listen for the good of all of us, then great."

© Getty Images The actor endorsed the Vice President just days before the election

The former Top Chef host is actually a good friend of Harris' as well, and has actively voiced her support for the campaign. "She is the person I trust. That she is female is a beacon of hope for all women in this country. The fact that she is a person of color would go a long way to healing some very deep wounds for many of us."